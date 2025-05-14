Wike performing because Tinubu borrowed him from PDP, Ningi tells Senate

Drama ensued at the Senate on Wednesday when the Chairman Senate Committee on FERMA, Sen. Abdul Ningi, said the achievements of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Mr Nyesom Wike, should be credited to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), his political party, and not the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ningi, a PDP senator from Bauchi, told the Senate that his party was reputed for producing quality hands known for delivering impactful projects anywhere they served.

Ningi claimed that this was the singular reason President Bola Tinubu identified the qualities of Wike and “borrowed” him from the PDP to work for him.

He raised the issue on the floor as senators debated the N1.7 trillion statutory budget of the FCT for 2025.

This comes after the Senate President praised Wike for the “transformational projects” he had executed in the FCT in the last two years.

The budget has N1.2tn of the total capital component earmarked for the completion of ongoing projects (about 85%) and the balance of 15% for new projects.

“The FCT is working because of the personality (Wike) Mr President borrowed from our party (PDP).

“That is who we are. We are PDP, we have the people.

“Mr President, even you, if you remember, you came from the PDP; you used to belong there”, he added.

But, as Ningi spoke, shouts of “point of order” rent the air, suggesting opposition to the views he expressed by ascribing the performance of Wike to the PDP.

President of the Senate, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, interjected on behalf of the APC senators, asking Ningi not to speak much about the PDP because the party was in a serious crisis.

“Your personality (Wike) used to be or still belongs to one of the factions of your party,” he told Ningi amid laughter on the floor.

Akpabio insisted that the performance of Wike should be properly credited to the ACP’s government under which he currently served.

“We must commend Mr President for all the good work that has taken place in the FCT, which we all can see,” he stated.

As Ningi resumed his debate, he admitted that indeed the changes witnessed in the FCT needed to be commended and acknowledged.

However, he asked for the tracking of the revenue available to government and how it was utilised.

“We also have to focus on social services, especially education. FCT is truly beginning to look like a modern city.

“There is also the issue of oversight and we have to do more oversight as a Senate over the happenings in the FCT”, he added.

Senators Opeyemi Bamidele, Mohammed Monguno, Adams Oshiomhole, Peter Nwoebonyi, Adetokumbo Abiru, and others who spoke all commended Wike for the projects he had completed in the FCT since assuming office.

Earlier, Akpabio read a letter President Tinubu wrote the Senate, requesting the consideration and passage of the budget.

The letter reads, “Pursuant to section 299 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, as amended, which vests legislative powers over the Federal Capital Territory, FCT Abuja, in the National Assembly.

“I hereby present the 2025 FCT budget proposal to the Senate for consideration. The 2025 FCT budget proposal prioritises investment in healthcare services, job creation, youth empowerment, social welfare services, education infrastructure, as well as increase in productivity in agriculture.

“Our objective is to lift as many of our citizens out of poverty as we can.

“The Senate is invited to know that, based on revenue-focused for the FCT, A total expenditure of 1,783,823,708,392 trillion is proposed for the year 2025.

“As such, 85% of capital expenditure is dedicated to the completion of ongoing projects while 15% is for new capital projects to sustain ongoing efforts at providing basic infrastructure and social amenities in the FCT.

“I hereby forward the 2025 FCT statutory proposals and trust that it would receive expeditious consideration and passage by the Senate.”

Out of the N1.7tn, the sum of N150.3bn is for personnel costs; N280.5 bn is for overhead spending, while the balance of N1.2tn is for capital projects.

The budget passed second reading and was referred to the Committee on FCT for further legislative work within the next two weeks.

