Wike, others were children when we started PDP ― Ayu

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Iyiochia Ayu, has taken a swipe at Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike and others calling for his resignation, saying they were children when the party was started in 1999.

He said this in an interview with the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) Hausa service on Wednesday, adding that he has no plan to resign as the chairman of the party.

According to him, “When we started the PDP, all those ones were children, they were not there. We will not allow one person to become a spoiler. This is our country. So, all that is expected of us is to fix the country and provide security and dividends of democracy when we take over power in 2023.

“All that he is doing does not affect me because I know I am fixing the party, I am doing my work diligently, I have not committed any offence, I have not stolen any money, so there is no reason for my resignation.”

He added that “I stood for election and I won the election and I am fixing the party, I have not stolen anything, I have not committed any offence, we will not allow one person to come and spoil the party for us with frivolous calls and conditions.

“I was elected as PDP national chairman for a four-year term and I have spent up to one year, so the call for my resignation is uncalled for.”

He noted further that the presidential ambition of Abubakar Atiku under the party cannot affect his position as the national chairman, even if Atiku comes from Benue State.

Commenting on the return of former Kano State governor, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, to PDP remarked that Shekarau’s return to the party is a welcome development.

“Ibrahim Shekarau’s return to PDP is a welcome development, he is a straightforward person, he left his party to come to our party because he knows PDP is the one that will fix the country. Both Senator Shekarau that have returned and his men will be accommodated in the party’s activities in the State accordingly because they are all PDP men and women now,” he said.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE