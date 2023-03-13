By: Amaechi Okonkwo – Port Harcourt.

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has given a one-month timeline to members of the State Civil Service Commission to complete the promotion of civil servants across all levels in the state.

The Governor, who issued the ultimatum Monday while swearing-in members of the committee, while also mandating them to set up the machinery for the employment of the ten thousand Rivers youths into the State Civil Service, said both exercises are not political and must be completed in the next one month.

The commission, sworn-in at Government House, Port Harcourt on Monday has Sir. Clifford Ndu Walter as the chairman with Venerable Richard Okpara, Barr. Osima Gina, Sir. John Pascal Nali and Chief Mike Elechi as members.

The Governor warned them against using their offices to witchhunt anybody, but should make sure that they do a thorough work.

He explained that when the new Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) leadership in the State paid him a courtesy visit last week at the Government House, he disclosed to them that the former NLC leadership was hostile towards the state, and made meaningful discussion almost impossible.

Wike said; “Leadership can bring about progress. Leadership can bring about setback. Unfortunately, the then leadership of Labour was very hostile to the government and so we felt that we have to tarry for a while. Now that we have a leadership that is willing to work with government, those problems are now a thing of the past.

“So, you are to immediately start the promotion of our civil servants and compute the financial implications of that promotion, all levels of civil servants, no one should be discriminated against.”

On the employment of the ten thousand Rivers youths into the civil service, governor Wike told the commission to open up the process to allow more applicants to apply.

He also reminded the commission to take cognizance of the fact that some persons had applied earlier when the government called for applications.

The governor urged them to write to every ministry and request for their manpower requirements which will guide them in the employment exercise.





He stressed that it was employment into the State Civil Service and every local government area must be accommodated and reflected in the personnel that would be engaged.

“And then, you must set up the necessary machinery for the immediate employment of our teeming youths. This should be done within the next one month, everything concluded.

“But let me warn you, and I have always said so, it is not for you to use it to witch hunt anybody.

“One of the things I’ve found out, I know people are looking for employment, but it must be done and thoroughly well and every local government must benefit from it because it is employment to the civil service. It is not employment to companies, no.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE