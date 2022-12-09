Wike, Makinde, Sanwo-Olu bag honorary doctorate degrees

Governor Nyesom Wike, Governor Seyi Makinde and Governor Jide Sanwo-Olu have been conferred with honorary doctorate degrees by Ajayi Crowther University, in Oyo State.

The Lagos State Governor, Sanwo Olu on Friday posted pictures of himself and his counterparts on social media.

He captioned, “while I was honored with Doctor of Public Administration (Honoris Causa), Governor Nyesom Wike and Governor Seyi Makinde were conferred with Doctor of Law (Honoris Causa) and Doctor of Science in Engineering (Honoris Causa) respectively.”

It was also a memorable day for 34 other graduands who were conferred with Doctor of Philosophy Degrees (P.hD) in Mass Communication, English Language, Religious Studies, Business Administration, Computer Science and Economics.

“My sincere appreciation goes to the Vice Chancellor of the Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo, Prof. Timothy Adebayo, the Governing Council, Management, Staff and Students of the institution for their recognition of our commitment and service to our dear people and state. We will continue to support the institution and its people, as they render top-quality education,” he said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Cute Abiola Shares First Salary As Governor’s SA With Widows, Old Women

Popular skit maker and comic actor, Abdulgafar Ahmed Abiola, better known as Cute Abiola has melted the hearts of many after using his first salary as the Special Assistant (SA) on Creative Industries…

Many State-Owned Airports Are For Cheap Political Gains

IT is no longer news that many state governors across the country have attributed reasons for building airports in their states to such factors including the desire to make movements of goods and people in their states seamless and above all for economic benefits…

Things You Don’t Say To A Depressed Person

The three leading Presidential Candidates namely Peter Obi of Labour Party (LP), Alhaji Rabiu Kwankwaso of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and Atiku Abubakar of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)…