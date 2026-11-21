The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), backed by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has distanced itself from the proposed November 30, 2026, Coalition for Democracy Summit, insisting that it is not part of the arrangement and has not authorised anyone to represent it.

The party also warned the organisers against using its name, identity or institutional authority to promote the proposed political alliance, threatening legal action against individuals or groups that disregard its position.

The National Working Committee (NWC), chaired by Abdulrahman Mohammed, made its position known on Saturday through its National Publicity Secretary, Jungudo Haruna Mohammed, following reports that the PDP had agreed with other political parties to form an alliance under the Coalition for Democracy.

ALSO READ: Ododo approves extension of retirement age for health professionals to 65

Mohammed said the party had no involvement in the proposed arrangement and would neither attend the summit nor participate in any political engagement associated with it.

“The PDP wishes to categorically state that it is not part of the said coalition, will not participate in the proposed summit and has not authorised any individual or group to represent or commit the party to the arrangement or any other political engagement of that nature,” he said.

The party alleged that those being presented as its representatives were former members who had been expelled and whose claims to the party’s leadership and representation had suffered judicial setbacks at the Federal High Court, Court of Appeal and Supreme Court.

It accused the individuals of attempting to appropriate the party’s identity and institutional authority for political purposes without any legitimate mandate.

“The PDP will not allow its identity to be hijacked, its institutional authority misrepresented or its political interests compromised by individuals who have no mandate to speak or act on its behalf,” the statement added.

The NWC further alleged that the individuals were associated with Kabiru Tanimu Turaki (SAN), who leads an Interim National Working Committee (INWC) faction currently seeking recognition from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

It also claimed that the courts had imposed financial penalties exceeding N100m on Turaki and his associates over alleged abuse of court processes and what it described as frivolous and vexatious litigation.

The party equally criticised Salihu M. Lukman for engaging with the individuals despite their alleged legal status, questioning the sincerity and credibility of the proposed political initiative.

Describing the coalition arrangement as “dead on arrival”, the PDP said its promoters could not legitimately associate the party with the proposed alliance through individuals it maintained had no authority to speak on its behalf.

It consequently urged Lukman, his associates and other promoters of what it called a “Kangaroo Coalition for Democracy” to stop using the PDP’s name and identity in their political activities.

“The party will not hesitate to pursue appropriate legal action against any person or group that continues to unlawfully associate the PDP with this arrangement,” the statement added.

The party, however, maintained that its only coalition arrangement was the Rainbow Coalition, which it said was consistent with the political direction and directives of its National Leader, Wike.

It urged Nigerians, political stakeholders, party members and supporters, as well as media organisations, to disregard reports linking its National Headquarters at Wadata Plaza, Abuja, with the November 30 summit or any other political arrangement promoted by Lukman and his associates.

The PDP stressed that it had not authorised anyone to represent it at the gathering and would not be bound by any decision, resolution or commitment purportedly made in its name.