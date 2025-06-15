Wike leads three former PDP governors to Tinubu

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barr. Nyesom Wike, has led three former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors to a meeting with President Bola Tinubu.

The meeting, held at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, included Wike’s close allies in the PDP and members of the defunct G5, a group that broke ranks with the party leadership in the build-up to the 2023 election.

In attendance were Ayodele Fayose, Samuel Ortom, and Okezie Ikpeazu,the three former PDP governors of Ekiti, Benue, and Abia States, respectively.

Although details of the deliberations were not made public, the meeting is believed to be a move toward political realignment ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The meeting took place on Saturday amid ongoing efforts by the reconciliation committee led by former Senate President Bukola Saraki to address the internal crisis in the PDP.

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed, who is the Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, announced Saraki’s appointment in May alongside six other members in a bid to resolve the protracted crisis rocking the main opposition party.

Recall that ahead of the 2023 presidential election, Wike led the G5 governors to work against the PDP and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The governors, who opposed Atiku’s emergence as the party’s candidate, argued that the presidential ticket should have been zoned to the South.

The crisis that followed prompted the G5 governors to support Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC). After winning the election, Tinubu appointed Wike as the Minister of the FCT.

While some sitting governors under the PDP platform have decamped to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose—who was part of the Wike-led meeting with President Tinubu at Aso Rock—had earlier, during a meeting with the President in Lagos during the Sallah celebration, declared that he would remain in the PDP as a loyal party member.

He, however, made it clear that his membership in the PDP does not preclude him from acknowledging the good efforts of the current administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

