Wike lauds $470m Greater Abuja water project

Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Minister, Barr. Nyesom Wike has expressed satisfaction with completion of 470 million dollars worth Greater Abuja Water Supply Network.

The Minister disclosed this on Monday in Abuja, during the inauguration of the Greater Abuja Water Supply Network, Loop 1, 2, 5, and 6, executed by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), under his watch to mark the second anniversary of the President in office.

Wike who hailed President Ahmed Bola Tinubu for his support to the FCTA under his watch, also promised to extend water supply to satellite towns and rural areas like Kubwa, Bwari, and Karu, via an agreement signed with a Chinese company.

He said: “Today is the fourth day of the commissioning program. We thank you so much, Mr. President, for the support and encouragement you are giving to us, who are representing you in the FCT.

“I recall that, when you came on board, you invited me and asked me one or two questions. One is, why is it that the mass travelling train is not walking? And then you went to the Nigerian Bar Association Conference, and you said you want to ride on that train. Secondly, you said, what is happening to the Abuja Greater Water Supply? And you said, look, it’s not only road infrastructure, you want the train to work, and you want the water to be supplied to the city.

“This contract was awarded in 2017 at the cost of 470 million U.S. dollars. In 2017, under the partnership of African Development Initiative, the Chinese government provided 85 percent, while the federal government and FCT provided 15 percent, which is to take care of loops 1, 2, 5, and 6.

“We want to sincerely thank you that, under this administration, the job has been completed, and today you are commissioning the water project.

“You didn’t only stop there. Last year, when you visited China, luckily for us, I was part of the delegation that went with you. There, FCT also signed an agreement with CGC to provide water to rural areas. I want to say today that we are almost completed with the procurement process to give water to Bwari, give water to Kubwa, give water to Karu, and some of the communities.

“So you are not only providing water to the city, you are also providing water to the satellite towns.

“I want to say thank you, and I assure you that this project will be completed on time. It will not take like this one that took eight years. We believe you own by next year, and we believe in your 3rd anniversary, we will also commission those satellite towns where you are providing water.

“I would like to thank the National Assembly for the support that they have been giving to us. It’s been very, very impressive. It’s been very, very encouraging. Likewise, we’ll do everything we can to make sure that every day, people will be seeing what you are doing in FCT. Every day, we’ll make sure that people will see. Those who want to see, will see. Those who don’t want to see, it’s not your fault. Because they decided not to see.”

The President while inauguration the Greater Abuja Water Supply Network praised the FCT Minister, the Minister of State, and their team for the provision of the Greater Abuja Water Supply Network, describing the project as ‘monumental’.

He said: “We gather to commission a transformative project. The Greater Abuja Water Supply Network, the Loop 1, 2, 5, and 6, is a monumental effort that will ensure safe, sustainable, and sufficient water to the homes, institutions, and communities across the capital city. Water is life, it is not a luxury, it is a basic human right and a foundation for public health, urban development, and economic growth.

“Thank you, the team of Ezenwo Nyesom Wike for exhibiting a very great virtue of leadership. This virtue is when a leader is very conscious of the needs of his people and he goes about, committed with dedication to do it. That’s what you have been exhibiting in FCT.

“I thank you very much and your team. I sincerely commend all of you. This water infrastructure is not only a technical milestone but a moral one because it is about equity, it is about ensuring that no part of Abuja is left behind in our national development agenda.

“It is a renewal. When we speak of renewal, this is what we mean. A tangible, people-focused project that improves the daily lives of ordinary people here.

“Water to drink, to clean, to grow, to build. That is a real project. It is a treasure that we always take for granted.

“Ladies and gentlemen, we are not here today merely to lay the pipes. We are laying the groundwork for healthier families, stronger communities, and a more productive city. As your President, I remain committed to accelerating the growth, prosperity, delivery of reliable infrastructure, and development of human capacity.

“I had to withdraw so many technicians to maintain this achievement. We are doing the same thing on power, roads, and housing. These are not just mere development goals.

“It is the building blocks of our dignity and prosperity. So our international partners and stakeholders, especially our friends from People’s Republic of China, together we are showing the world that partnership built on mutual respect and shared prosperity can deliver real impact. As we commission the Water project, I urge all the residents and stakeholders to protect this investment. Use the water wisely and work with government to ensure its sustainability. It is my honor, therefore, now to commission the Greater Abuja Water Supply Network to the glory of God and service to humanity.“