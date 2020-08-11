Wike, Jega to speak at Gbaramatu Voice 5th anniversary lecture

The management of Gbaramatu Voice Newspapers has announced the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike and former chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Attahiru Jega as keynote speaker/chief host and speaker respectively at its forthcoming fifth anniversary lecture/award slated for September 29 and 30 2020, at Hotel Presidential, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

This is according to a statement signed by the publisher of Gbaramatu Voice Newspapers, Jacob Abai.

The conference will deliberate on the theme: ‘Security, Peace and Development in the Niger Delta’ and will centre on critical new research areas as sustainable development goals in the Niger Delta. Its deliberations will address all spectra of analyses.

His Excellency, Chief Timipre Sylva, Honourable Minister of State, Petroleum Resources will be the chairman of the occasion, while Senators Ifeanyi Okowa and Douye Diri, Executive Governors of Delta and Bayelsa States will be special guests of honour.

Other speakers expected at the Lecture/Award giving event earlier planned for Wednesday, 12th and Thursday, 13th of August 2020, but had to be shifted owing to national/sub-national protocols on COVID-19.

The host of the event is Kingsley Otuaro, Deputy Governor of Delta State.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

N2.5trn Voted For Federal Roads In 20 Years

THE Federal Government has in the last 20 years allocated the sum of N2.542 trillion to construction and rehabilitation of federal roads, Tribune Online findings at the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, as well as the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, have revealed. The allocation was made during the administrations of four former leaders of the country; General Abdulsalami Abubakar (1999), Chief Olusegun Obasanjo (1999-2007), Alhaji Umaru Yar’ Adua (2007-2010) and Dr Goodluck Jonathan (2010-2015) and the current…

School Reopening: JAMB Meets Heads Of Tertiary Institutions On New Admission Date

THE Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board(JAMB) is considering a new date for the commencement of the 2020 admissions processes from the earlier announced date of 22nd August 2020. The Board would accordingly meet all the tertiary institutions on Monday, 10th August 2020, to brainstorm on the possibility of shifting…

MONDAY LINES: Let’s Close Schools Forever

This one that COVID death is killing kings and their horsemen, big men dropping in droves, what do you think will happen if coronavirus stays put till 2023? Will there be elections?” “Why won’t there be elections? Life is for the living. We will hold rallies. We will campaign, we will sing, dance and thoroughly abuse our opponents…