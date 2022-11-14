Wike invites Buhari, Obi, Oshiomhole, others to inaugurate projects

By Amaechi Okonkwo - Port Harcourt
Wike invites Buhari, Wike increases appointment of special assistants, Wike inaugurates 50,000 assistants for 2 senatorial districts, Rivers APC chides , PDP will win

President Muhammadu Buhari and the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi are top of the list of personalities invited by the Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike for another round of commissioning of projects in Rivers State.

According to the itinerary of events made available to Tribune Online, Monday, November 14 to Friday, December 2 have been slated for another round with major leaders of various political parties expected in Rivers State including the President, Muhammadu Buhari, Peter Obi, the Labour Party, Presidential candidate, former National chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole as some of the projects.

Sixteen completed projects, including world-class multi-billion health and educational projects, are billed for this round of commissioning by Governor Wike who was recently conferred with a Distinguished Award in Infrastructure by President Muhammadu Buhari.

President Buhari represented by one of his aides would inaugurate the tastefully finished and furnished world-class Nabo Graham Douglas Campus of the Nigerian Law School, Port Harcourt, in Obio-Akpor Local Government Area, on November 18.

Obi is scheduled to commission the Nkpolu-Oroworokwo Flyover in Port Harcourt on November 16th while Oshiomhole, a frontline campaigner of the APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was invited to inaugurate the Rumepirikom Flyover on November 15.

Wike also invited the Emir of Kano, HRH Ado Bayero, to kickstart the series of events by inaugurating a mega health project, Dr Peter Odili Cancer and Cardiovascular Diseases Diagnostic and Treatment Centre.

The Chief Justice of the Federation is billed to open the newly completed Federal Judicial Commission Liaison Office and Justice Mary Odili Judicial Institute while the Inspector-General of Police is scheduled to inaugurate the Police Intelligence Centre.

