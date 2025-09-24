Wike inaugurates Ika-Azumini road in Akwa Ibom

… calls for unity in development

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Wednesday inaugurated the newly completed 15.13-kilometre Ika–Azumini Road in Akwa Ibom State, describing it as a model of people-oriented development.

Wike, who performed the ceremony on behalf of the Federal Government, commended the state government for investing in critical infrastructure that connects rural communities to economic opportunities, noting that road projects such as the Ika-Azumini road in Akwa Ibom were essential in fostering national unity and driving grassroots development.

“This is the kind of governance Nigeria needs at all levels, leadership that prioritises projects which directly impact the lives of the people. When states deliver such infrastructure, the centre must acknowledge and support them,” the FCT Minister said.

He commended Governor Umo Eno for completing the road which links Akwa Ibom to Abia State, said the decision to work across political lines showed maturity and leadership anchored on the common good of the people.

“Development does not know party. What we have seen here today is reality, not 3D. The governor has demonstrated love for his people by completing this road, and I commend him for working with the Senate President for the interest of Akwa Ibom. Unity brings development,” Wike declared.

In his speech, Governor Umo Eno described the road as a testament to continuity in governance and a model of regional cooperation, stressing that his administration was determined to finish projects regardless of who initiated them.

“Government is a continuum. What matters is finishing projects for the common good. This road again reaffirms our finishing commitment. Development is not about party, it is about the people,” the governor said.

Eno further pledged Akwa Ibom’s support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senate President Godswill Akpabio, praising the federal administration for stabilising the economy and making funds available to states without accruing new debts.

“In Akwa Ibom, we are united across party lines to support the President and the Senate President. We are Akwa Ibom united,” he stated.

The governor issued a three-month ultimatum to contractors handling the 16-kilometre Mbiabong–Atan–Ikon-Inya–Ekpeyong Utuk road project, threatening to terminate the contract if work does not progress as expected.

The commissioning drew dignitaries from across the political spectrum, including the pioneer Military Administrator of Akwa Ibom, Brig.-Gen. Tunde Ogbeha (rtd), the Minister of State for Petroleum (Gas), Obongemem Ekperikpe Ekpo, state and federal lawmakers, traditional rulers, and party leaders.

Residents of Ika and adjoining communities hailed the project as a lifeline for commerce and agriculture, providing easier access to Aba, the commercial hub of the South East.

