The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Barrister Nyesome Wike, has identified public transportation as a major challenge that must be addressed comprehensively.

Wike disclosed this in Abuja, on Tuesday during the inauguration of Mandate Secretaries for the FCT Administration.

He said: “Public transportation is a major challenge that we must address comprehensively. No modern city can function effectively and efficiently without a reliable and comprehensive public transportation system. We are committed to establishing an integrated and efficient transport network that meets the needs of our residents.”

The Mandate Secretaries inaugurated are Mr Bitrus Garki, Secretary, Area Council Services Secretariat; Mr Lawan Geidam, Secretary, the Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat; and Mr Danlami Ihayyo, Secretary, Education Secretariat.

Others are Dr Adedolapo Fasawe, Secretary, Health and Environment Services Secretariat, Mr Salman Dako, Secretary, Legal Services Secretariat, Mr Chinedum Elechi, Secretary, Economic Planning, Revenue Generation and Public Private Partnership. Mr Uboku Nyah was also inaugurated as Secretary, Transportation Secretariat.

Wike tasked the Secretaries on the need to address issues affecting the delivery of services in FCT Administration by transforming the capital city.

He said: “As Mandate Secretaries, your role in this journey of transformation is pivotal. You are not only advisors but also leaders and implementers of our policies. You have a duty to translate our vision into tangible actions that will shape the future of the FCT.

“I urge you to approach your responsibilities with unwavering dedication, for service is a privilege that often demands sacrifices. Be prepared to make those sacrifices, as our mission is greater than any one of us.

“Our President has entrusted us with the monumental task of rebuilding and developing the FCT into a world-class city. To achieve this, we must address several key areas that are essential for the progress of our city and the well-being of our residents.

“First and foremost, we will give due attention to the development of our satellite towns. The prosperity and well-being of our residents extend beyond the city centre, and it is our responsibility to ensure that all areas of the FCT experience progress and development.

“A significant aspect of our mission will be the enhancement of our Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) profile. We must explore innovative ways to raise the necessary funds to support our development agenda. This is crucial to finance the ambitious projects and initiatives we have planned.





“Lastly, I encourage all of you, our Mandate Secretaries, to communicate amongst yourselves, share ideas, and support each other in your roles. We are part of a team, and ultimately, what affects one of us tends to affect all. By working together and learning from each other, we can overcome challenges more effectively and achieve our goals.”

