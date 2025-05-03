Wike in China over provision of water projects for FCT satellite towns

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has arrived in China, ahead of series of official engagements, aimed at ensuring provision of water for satellite towns in the FCT.

The Minister’s Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, said in a statement on Thursday, that the FCT Minister is presently in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, enroute China.

While in China, he will meet with officials of the China Geo-Engineering Corporation Overseas Construction (CGCOC) Group.

It should be recalled that when President Bola Ahmed Tinubu visitted China last year September, Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed with the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) and CGCOC Group to improve electricity and water supply in the FCT.

Tinubu advocated for the projects as part of his agenda to renew the hope of FCT residents in the government through the execution of people-oriented projects like provision of water.

In line with this, the President approved ₦50 billion for the provision of potable water in FCT satellite towns.

Therefore, in keeping up with the President’s directive that there must be water supply in satellite towns in Gwagwalada, Kwali and Kuje Area Councils, the Minister has embarked on the trip to China for a crucial meeting with the CGCOC Group.

He is expected back to Nigeria next week.