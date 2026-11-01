Wike has united political class in FCT, secured our future — APC Chairman

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Hon. Ishaku Tanko Yamawo, has said the Minister of the FCT, Barr. Nyesom Wike, has united politicians across the territory and secured the political future of the political class.

Yamawo stated this on Saturday at the Rainbow Coalition Stakeholders Meeting for the endorsement of President Bola Tinubu’s re-election and the unveiling of FCT National Assembly candidates, organised by the FCT Stakeholders Assembly at the Old Parade Ground, Abuja.

The gathering brought together traditional rulers, political leaders, area council chairmen, indigenous communities and residents, who endorsed Tinubu for a second term, alongside Senator Philip Tanimu Aduda for the FCT senatorial seat, Hon. John Gabaya for Abuja North Federal Constituency and a former Kwali Area Council Chairman, Danladi Chiya, for Abuja South Federal Constituency.

He said the ceremony was to reaffirm the commitment and support of stakeholders for the APC and President Tinubu’s second-term bid.

“This ceremony, as the first speaker rightly noted, is to reaffirm our commitment and support for my party, the APC,” Yamawo said.

He expressed gratitude to the minister for fostering political cooperation in the FCT, noting that it was the first time such a level of unity was being witnessed.

“I want to tell the indigenous people and residents of Abuja that the APC is grateful. We are grateful because we have a leader who has united politicians across the FCT. That leader is the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike,” he said.

“He has secured the political future of the political class in the FCT. This is the first time we are witnessing such a level of political cooperation, where one party is willing to work with another,” he added.

According to him, Wike has shown that politics can be played without bitterness and that political parties can work together for mutual success.

“Mr Minister, I am grateful, and the APC is grateful to have you as our minister in the FCT,” he said, adding that the party was proud of the development the minister had brought to the territory.

Yamawo said he was overwhelmed with joy at the level of unity displayed at the meeting.

“Honourable Minister, I do not want to speak for too long because I am overwhelmed with joy. In the past, I would probably have broken down in tears, but I don’t know how to cry, Mr Minister. I would have done so this afternoon because I am filled with happiness,” he said.

“We are grateful to you for uniting the political class in the FCT and bringing us together to work as one,” he said.

He assured that, with Wike serving as coordinator of the presidential campaign in the FCT, stakeholders believed they had an experienced pilot to steer the campaign to success.

“By the grace of God, as the first speaker rightly observed, political stakeholders have come together to reaffirm their commitment and endorsement. We want to assure you that with you serving as the coordinator of the presidential campaign in the FCT, we believe we already have an experienced pilot who will successfully steer the affairs of the campaign,” Yamawo said.

His PDP counterpart, Samaila Muhammad Dogara, also backed the initiative, saying Tinubu’s decision to appoint a minister from outside the FCT political establishment had given the territory a stronger voice in the Federal Government.

Also speaking, the President of the FCT Stakeholders Assembly, Dr Aliyu Daniel Bakna Kwali, described the endorsement as a historic initiative that brought together indigenous communities and residents across political and religious divides.

Kwali attributed the growing confidence in the FCT Administration to Wike’s leadership and development efforts, particularly the road linking Uje, Gwagwalada, Ruruwoshi and Abaji.

He disclosed that members had made personal financial contributions, including from their life savings, after an anticipated source of funding failed to materialise shortly before the programme.

He explained that the FCT Stakeholders Assembly was neither a political party nor a religious organisation, but an umbrella body representing political parties, religious groups, indigenous communities and residents.

“We are a coalition of interests, and the interest is inclusive development of the Federal Capital Territory,” he said.

Responding, Wike explained that the Rainbow Coalition was designed to unite political parties behind Tinubu without compelling them to abandon their respective political identities.

He commended the FCT chairmen of the APC and PDP for supporting the initiative, describing it as an opportunity to promote political cooperation beyond party affiliations.