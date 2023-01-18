‘2023 Presidency is about integrity’, Wike gives hint on preferred presidential candidate

“Your being patient will not be taken for granted. The bell will soon ring”

Embattled Governor of Rivers and member of the Integrity Group (G5 Governors), Nyesom Wike has said he would soon reveal his preferred presidential candidate ahead of the February 25 poll.

According to him, his political allies will support someone adjudged to have integrity and will not renege on any agreement brokered.

He stated this at Rumuji-Odegwe town during the flag-off of the party’s (Rivers Chapter) campaign in Emohua Local Government Area on Wednesday.

“Chief Awuse has said, “we are tired of waiting”. Indeed, we are tired of waiting. But don’t worry. You’ve been patient. Your being patient will not be taken for granted. The bell will soon ring. When you hear the bell, listen to where the bell is coming from and go and do what you have been told to do.

ALSO READ: Atiku campaign demands apology from Tinubu over corruption allegation

“I can assure you all these buccaneers, all these vampires, we will teach them a lesson. All those who said Rivers State is not important, we’ll tell them that Rivers State is important.

“If you play with us, we’ll play with you. If they play with us, we’ll play with them. Enough is enough.

“So, let me apologise and plead with Ohna, Nne-New-Eli Emohua Local Government, it is almost time, endure. Very soon you’ll hear and I can assure them, no going back.

“This election of presidency is about integrity, it is about keeping to your words, it is about the question ‘who are you?’. We must know who you are. If we are doing something with you, can you keep to it? If you can’t keep to it, bye bye,” he said.

Tribune Online understands the Rivers governor and four other PDP governors have been at loggerheads with the party’s presidential candidate, Abubakar Atiku, and all efforts by stakeholders to reconcile them have been proved abortive on several attempts.