Wike eulogises Rivers monarch as friends, associates donate N100m for church harvest

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barr. Nyesom Wike, alongside his friends and associates, has donated the sum of N100 million for church harvest to St. Matthew’s Anglican Church, Mgbuogba Parish, Port Harcourt, in honour of the late traditional ruler, Sir Edward Chinda, the Eze Nyemenum I of Rumuokwuta.

Speaking during the funeral service held at the parish in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, on Saturday, Wike described the deceased octogenarian, who passed away at the age of 85, as a humble, easy-going, and dependable family pillar whose impact transcended ordinary kinship.

The Minister, who noted his close ties to the late monarch through marriage to his aunt, recalled that Sir Chinda was deeply involved in the affairs of his extended family and maintained a vibrant, youthful disposition that belied his age.

He said: “There are in-laws, and there are in-laws. When he was alive, there was nothing that affected my family that he would not play a role in.

“In fact, I was surprised when I read that he was 85 years old because you would not know he was up to that age. He was very humble and easy-going,”

Wike also recounted his political association with the late Eze Nyemenum I when he contested for the chairmanship of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, adding that he had spoken with the deceased during his illness and remained hopeful of his recovery until news of his passing broke.

Explaining the motivation behind the N100 million donation, the FCT Minister noted that the late monarch had eagerly anticipated participating in the church’s annual harvest thanksgiving to ensure his church group emerged first, a wish cut short by his death.

“On behalf of all of us, our friends, and associates who came here today, and in fulfilment of the harvest the traditional ruler could not participate in so that his group would take first and make him happy, we will support the church with N100 million,” Wike announced.

He commended the parish for expanding to over 20 times the capacity he remembered from his last visit more than two decades ago.

Earlier in his sermon titled “Life is Short Compared to Eternity,” the Supervisor and Vicar of St. Matthew’s Anglican Church, Rev. Canon Gideon Genka, reminded the congregation of the fragility and unpredictability of human existence, urging Christians to live with eternity in view.

He commended the minister for his peace efforts in the state, and for always looking out for his followers, describing him as a good leader.

Canon Genka described the late Sir Edward Chinda as a distinguished traditional leader, a committed servant of God, and a man of peace whose humility, wisdom, and unwavering dedication to the progress of Rumuokwuta and humanity will remain indelible.

The service attracted family members, traditional rulers, clergy, and political associates who gathered to pay their final respects to the revered community leader.