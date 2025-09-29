Wike endorses Maikalangu’s second term bid as AMAC chairman

Federal Republic Territory (FCT), Minister Barr. Nyesom Wike, has endorsed the current chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Hon. Christopher Zaka Maikalangu, for a second in term in office, in the forthcoming Abuja Area Council elections scheduled for February, 2026.

The incumbent chairman AMAC who recently defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is seeking re-election for a second term in office.

The Minister disclosed this on Monday during the flag off ceremony of the construction of Access Road bypassing Airport Second Runway from Bill Clinton Drive to Tunga Madaki Settlement including a 4 span Bridge, a road linking ten communities and Zuba Road, to be inaugurated within 12 months.

Wike said: “Let me also say, my dear people, one good turn deserves another. When you do for me, I do for you. When you fall for me, I fall for you. When you listen to me, I listen to you. If you push me, I push you. If you quack me, I’ll quack you.

“Now that INEC has said area councils can go and campaign. Now that INEC has said they can go and campaign officially, you all know where we’re heading to.

“Now let me say, remember, you have had area council chairman before, no be so?!. Did anybody remember Tunga Madaki settlement? Now that you have your son, Maikalangu, who has always, day and night, keep on reminding me, “Mr. Minister, remember, the people of Tunga Madaki had made this request during the compensation of the land acquired for the second runway. Please, So, I would like to ask you to continue to press on Mr. president, so that we can attend to them, so we can make sure that the request made is being fulfilled”.

“So, my dear people of Tunga Madaki, I hvae handed over Mailakangu to you. So that, when the election will be held in February, by June, Mr. President will be here to inaugurate this road, and then we will all dance, and dance, and then Mr. Maikalangu will come and do the needful after the election in February 2026.

“Remember the man who remembered you during the rainy season. Do you understand? Remember the man who remembered you during the rainy season. All those who have nothing to offer you, tell them, Where were they when nobody remembered you, to connect you to even the airport that you own the land. Today, you can drive, by the grace of God, link up to the Bill Clinton drive and you are at the airport.”