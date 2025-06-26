Wike didn’t allocate land to son, Olayinka refutes online allegations

Lere Olayinka, Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Minister, Barr. Nyesom Wike, has refuted reports doing rounds on social media that the Minister allocated 2,082 hectares of land to one of his sons in Maitama and Asokoro.

He described it as “another falsehood from the vault of those whose main job is to malign the FCT Minister.”

Olayinka in a statement on Thursday, said “not even a single plot of land has been allocated to any of the Minister’s children.”

“In Asokoro and Maitama of today, where can the FCT Minister see 2,082 hectares of land to allocate to anyone?,” he asked.

The FCT Minister’s Spokesperson challenged the online publisher of the report to provide evidence of any land allocation bearing the name of any of the Minister’s children.

The statement reads; “My attention has been drawn to yet another malicious falsehood coming from the same elements whose job is to defame and malign the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

“Even though it is the right of the Minister and members of his family, both immediate and extended to own lands anywhere in Nigeria, including the FCT, provided all necessary conditions are met, no land has been allocated to any of his children.

“In the publication, a Right of Occupancy (R-of-O) issued to JOAQ Farms and Estate Limited, for Agricultural purposes was the only evidence used to justify the claim.

“For the avoidance of doubt, JOAQ Farms and Estate Limited, a company duly registered in Nigeria got land allocation in Bwari Area Council for the purpose of farming.

“So what’s wrong with a farmer getting land allocation strictly for the purpose of agriculture?

“Therefore, the publication, claiming that the FCT Minister allocated 2,082 hectares of land to his son, is false and should be disregarded.”

