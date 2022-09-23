Wike dares PDP to suspend him, insists on fighting for justice

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has dared the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to sanction him, saying the fear of suspension cannot make him give up his fight for equity, fairness and justice in the party.

The Governor made stated this on Friday at a media parley in Port Harcourt, and he said that the party could suspend him and dared it to do so.

On the issue of the party charging him with anti-party activities and suspending him, Wike said, “I am still in PDP and have not said I am leaving the party.

“But those who ran away from the party cannot suspend me from the party.

“I beg them today to suspend me from the party, they know what I will do.

He further stated that if the party pushed him further he would reveal some secrets to Nigerians that would “shake everybody.”

“Who will suspend me. What do you think is my job here. I’m not saying I’m bigger than the party, they should come and suspend me. Anything they see, they will take.”

Furthermore, he took a swipe at some of the party leaders saying some of them have never won their units or state for the party but yet go about boasting that they will sanction him.

“Since 1999, PDP has never won Yobe state. You have zero votes in your state and Rivers has been bringing 100. But you’re running up and down saying you’ll sanction the man who has done so much for the party.

“If Nigerians hear a lot of things going on now in the party that wants to take over from the present government, it will shake the country,” he said.

Wike explained that rather than thinking of suspending him the party should be grateful to his team for challenging the party and insisting that the right things be done.

He said; “They should thank us for pushing our party to make the world believe that there are people who believe in equity, fairness and justice. Let the party take advantage by doing the right thing to enjoy the people’s support and win the election”.

“We have taken it upon ourselves not to allow this opportunity of taking over power to slip. If we continue this way, we should be in for a shocker.”

On the propriety of demanding the resignation of the National Chairman of the PDP, Iyorchia Ayu, only a few months before the general election and without a national convention of the party immediately on the card, the governor said the party could adopt the doctrine of necessity.





He suggested that as a way to prevent a constitutional crisis, the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party can adopt the doctrine of necessity to decide on Ayu’s replacement who would be ratified during the party’s national convention after the general election in 2023.

He stated that the insistence of his team is because of an agreement reached with the Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and the party chairman’s earlier commitment that if the presidential candidate of the party comes from the north, he would resign.

Wike said; “We jettisoned our constitution not knowing we were sowing the seed of confusion in our party. When I see fraud and manipulation, I say these things will put us in trouble.”

He explained that his position was informed by his passion for Nigeria, expressing, “My only regret is that I won’t have the opportunity to fight insecurity and oil theft”, the two problems that according to him were destroying the nation’s economy.

