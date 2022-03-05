Wike charges women to protest against APC’s gender policy 

Wike said; “I hear on Tuesday there will be a celebration of International Women’s Day. I ask Nigerian women, what are you celebrating? Other countries can celebrate their women, Nigeria cannot celebrate their women.”

“Take that particular day, demonstrate against APC which has refused women to be recognised in this country. Don’t go there and begin to dance, there is nothing to dance about until they recognise you. It is only when Nigeria recognises you, then you can dance,” he charged.

The Governor said that presently in Rivers state, all the Vice Chairmen of the 23 councils are women and every local government has at least five councillors as women explaining that he considered himself as part of Ekpeye land and cannot ignore their development needs.

He thanked Ekpeye sons and daughters who stood with him in his political endeavour saying that even though Ekpeye kingdom was long forgotten, God’s appointed time came and now 6 traditional stools have been upgraded to first-class status, which is unprecedented.

Wike went on to say that his administration had fulfilled every promise made to Ekpeye people in terms of project delivery because he was determined to transform Ahoada into a city.

He used the opportunity to announce the award of contract for the reconstruction of the Ochigba/Ogbologbolo/Ozochi Road and the elevation of Ugbobi traditional stool to first class status in the area.

On the issue of the governorship of Rivers state, Wike said he does not believe in gifting such power and urged any Ekpeye person who thinks he has such capacity to be ready to jostle for the office with others across the State.

In his welcome address, Chief E.C. Okorji said Ekpeye people are celebrating Governor Wike because of the development projects delivered in Ekpeye land.

According to Okorji, the projects included the reconstruction of Ochigba road, internal roads in Odiokwu communities, dual-carriage Ahoada-Omoku road, siting of a campus of the Rivers State University, remodelling of Western Ahoada Country High School, the Zonal Hospital and upgrade of five traditional stools to first class status.

On his part, Senator Osinakachukwu Ideozu described Governor Wike as the voice of Ekpeye land who has courageously changed the narrative of the people and given them a pride of place in governance.

Also speaking, Rt. Hon. Chibudom Nwuche said Governor Wike is an illustrious son, who puts Rivers State in the national spotlight always with evidence of good governance.

He noted that Governor Wike is also a lover of unity and has unified all people of Rivers State.

The Ekpeye council of traditional rulers conferred on Governor Wike the Eze Ugbabuzewe Ekpeye Olu of Ekpeye land (The leader who has uplifted Ekpeye ethnic nation)