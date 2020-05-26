Wike cancels lockdown in Port Harcourt, Obio/Akpor, says ‘we’re in total control’

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has cancelled the total lockdown recently placed on two local government areas of the state, saying that no part of the state is under lockdown until further notice.

The governor made the announcement to the relief of residents of Port Harcourt City and Obio/Akpor local government areas which came under total lockdown nearly a month ago, as the state government made efforts to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two local government areas were getting ready to enter another round of total lockdown on Wednesday after about a week of break to allow residents to restock their homes.

Announcing the cancellation of the lockdown, Wike said: “In continuation of our struggle against the spread of COVID-19 in our state, we had planned to resume the total lockdown on Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt Local Government Areas from Wednesday 27th May 2020.

“However, after a comprehensive review of the measures we have taken and further considerations placed before us by well-meaning members of the public, the State Security Council has decided to cancel the proposed lockdown on Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt local government areas of the state.

“In essence, no part of Rivers State is or will be under any lockdown from this moment and this will be so, except where it becomes necessary again.”

He gave reasons for the government decision, saying “In the last two months, we have implemented several calculated measures in response to the outbreak of the coronavirus in our state.

“Some of these measures were severe, but necessary, including the total lockdown of Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt local government areas, which are, without doubt, the social and economic never-centres of our state.

Arguably, these measures and your sacrifices have enabled us so far, to contain and limit the spread of this virus to 4 out of the 23 local government areas of the state.

“Also, the pattern of infection remains predictable, as there is yet any evidence of serious community transmission, although this cannot be ruled out with the increasing number of positive cases; the majority of which are connected with contacts with oil company workers who imported the disease into the state.

“And so, while we should all still be concerned, since our set goals in the battle against the virus are not yet achieved, there is no need to fear. We are totally in control, working hard every day and believing that the worst will soon be behind us.”

He however charged the people to adhere strictly to the regular washing of hands, religious wearing of face masks, keeping effective physical and social distance, avoiding touching of faces with unwashed hands, and cleaning of surfaces we regularly touch since those have been identified as some of the most effective measures against contracting the virus in the absence of vaccine.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Pantami Used Armed Officers To Evict Our Staff, Abike Dabiri Alleges

The chairman, Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has alleged that the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami used armed security men to eject NIDCOM from the offices which they occupied in the NCC building located at Mbora District… Read full story

Naira Set To Rally As CBN, ABCON Finalise BDCs’ Resumption Of Forex Sale

The naira is facing its greatest risk from the COVID-19 pandemic as currency speculators continue to make spurious demand for dollar with the hope of making good returns from the rising gaps between… Read full story

MONDAY LINE: Buhari’s Fifth May 29

MUHAMMADU Buhari’s first coming was from December 31, 1983 to August 27, 1985. It was a period of famine and pestilence; of queues for coins and corn and of lean liberty. His second coming will be five years old on Friday. Can he sit back and use his tongue to count his teeth? What has changed between his past… Read full story