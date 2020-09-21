Wike calls for oil bunkerers to be brought to justice

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike says that those who sabotage the government’s effort to eliminate oil bunkering should be brought to justice.

The governor stated that because oil bunkering affects the socio-economic development of the country, it should not be allowed to thrive.

He made the call when participants of Naval Warfare College Course Four paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

The governor said his administration has given the necessary support to security agencies particularly the Nigerian Navy by providing six gunboats to secure the waterways against oil bunkerers.

“We are also procuring more gunboats for the Navy to fight pipeline vandalism and oil bunkering in the state. The issue of security should not be politicised as crime and criminality are not synonymous to a particular state.

“No Country or State can say that they do not have insecurity. Here in the state, because we are working in synergy with security agencies, insecurity has reduced.

“Let me appeal that the efforts you put in to apprehend those who attack your personnel should also be applied to prosecute those who affect our economy,like oil bunkerers, he stated.

Wike called on the Federal Government to implement the report that would be submitted at the end of the study tour even as he enjoined the participants to use their visit to see the developmental strides in the state.

“We are constructing five flyovers simultaneously. The Mother and Child Hospital is at furnishing stage and the Real Madrid Football Academy will soon open for academic activities,” he added.

Earlier, the Commandant Nigerian Naval War College, Rear Admiral Adeseye Oke Ayobanjo commended Governor Wike for hosting the course participants.

He said the theme of the Course is, “Curbing Pipeline Vandalism Towards Enhancing Socio-economic Development in Rivers State.”

“In choosing to carry out this study, we recognise that the Rivers State Government and other security agencies have been doing so much to curb the menace of pipeline vandalism.

“The participants of the War College will interact with the people and make recommendations to the Nigerian Navy for implementation,” he stated.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE