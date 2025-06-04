Wike breaks protocol amid cheers from FCT schoolchildren during project tour

Federal Capital Territory Minister Nyesom Wike broke protocol to respond to primary school children and teachers who hailed and greeted him from their school premises while he was inspecting the Interchange and part of Gishiri road in Abuja.

The pupils and teachers at Foursquare New Heights Academy in Gishiri started cheering Wike upon sighting him, prompting him to walk over to them, shake hands, and take photos.

“So, we are happy. We are very, very happy that the people of Abuja are happy.

“You can see the joy of the children, and they are all feeling the impact of the Renewed Hope Agenda,” Wike said during an interview.

