Wike blames poor allocation by NASS for abandoned projects in Nigeria

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, on Monday, blamed the menace of abandoned projects in Nigeria on poor budgetary allocation to projects by the National Assembly.

This is as the Rivers State government inaugurated the N26-billion Dr Peter Odili Cancer Cardiovascular Diagnostic and Treatment Centre in Port Harcourt, performed by His Highness, Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero.

He noted that one of the reasons why federal government projects take years to accomplish is because National Assembly often allocates paltry funds to projects earmarked for execution every fiscal year when it knows that such funds are grossly inadequate to achieve any meaningful milestone.

The governor noted that seamlessly, his administration delivered the centre within the agreed timeline of 14 months for Rivers people and Nigerians at large, saying that his administration has proven that through budgetary integrity, commitment and prudence nothing is too difficult to achieve in governance for Nigerians.

He stated that such practice has continued to encourage the abandonment of projects and promoted inadequacy in terms of governance, project delivery and public service.

“That is for a project that will cost N26billion, you are putting N500million in the budget for one year. Then, it will now take you more than 20 years to achieve it. By then, the cost will move up from N26 billion to one hundred and something billion.

“That is why you see in this country abandonment of projects. If we are serious in this country to say that we will get the best, I can tell you that it is not impossible,” the governor declared.

Wike stressed that the Rivers people deserve the best, which, is why the best quality has been delivered at the centre, similar to the best quality delivered on all other projects.

The governor announced plans for a partnership arrangement going on based on the strength of the understanding brokered with the United States Consul General, Mr Will Stevens for a team from the United States to manage the centre.

The governor said Mr Stevens had visited the hospital and is currently making contacts with people who know how best to run hospitals profitably, which will be considered to take over the operations of the centre.

He also explained that the facility was named after Dr Peter Odili because Odili is one Rivers leader who had operated one of the best clinics in the state, served as governor meritoriously and now contributing to medical education in the state.

The governor expressed joy over the accomplishment of the centre and stated that it stands as a report card and evidence of the fulfilment of the promise made to Rivers people.

Performing the inauguration of the project, His Highness, Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero said it was pertinent to commend the sagacity and foresight of Governor Wike for initiating and actualising such a novel project.

He noted that the centre, which is the very first of its kind in the Niger Delta and Nigeria as a whole, will surely benefit people beyond the boundaries of the South-South region.





“The dreaded disease of cancer and its devastating effect on its victim cannot be overemphasized. It does not only destroy its victims and their families emotionally but renders them financially incapacitated.

“Consequently, cancer diagnosis and treatment can be said to be beyond the reach and affordability of the common man.

“So, with the commissioning of this centre, those afflicted with this disease and other oncological elements can at least breath a sigh of relief, or here is a succour at their doorsteps.”

He said that in the spirit of good neighbourliness and being brother’s keepers, patients from neighbouring states and even States as far as Kano will not be turned away from the God-sent cancer relief centre.

According to him, there is no gainsaying that infrastructure of this magnitude is very difficult to maintain and appealed for a positive paradigm shift in attitude towards maintenance culture.

“We call upon the incoming administration and the people of Rivers State to own this improved infrastructure by ensuring that this very vital centre is well equipped and maintained at all times.

“The facilities should regularly be upgraded to meet global standards. The staff should be trained, retrained and updated on the latest medical technology and innovation.

In his goodwill message, former governor of Rivers State, Dr Peter Odili said he and his family are delighted for the honour done to them with such a centre named after him while he is alive.

Dr. Odili said Governor Wike should have been a medical doctor because of the medical infrastructure he had provided in the state which is second to none in the history of Nigeria.

“Look at this edifice. The honourable commissioner for health has lectured us about the uniqueness of this centre. Everything he said about the centre is true, and I fully support and endorse it.

“The President of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), has also spoken on it and I said that there is no medical facility in this country, built by a state government that has everything you have here. None.

“The cancer centre that you have also introduced here, only three function in the federal republic of Nigeria. This is one of the three. No other one belongs to the state government, the other two belong to the federal government.

In his speech, the NMA president, Dr Uche Ojinmah, noted with delight that Governor Wike fixed the inauguration of the centre to coincide with the ongoing awareness campaign on cancer.

According to him, the administration of Governor Wike has been bold in the provision of medical infrastructure that promotes public health and takes care of the patients.

In providing the description of the project, Commissioner for Health, Prof. Princewill Chike said the Centre among other features has three theatres, Catheterization Laboratory, Radiotherapy, Brachytherapy and nuclear medicine.

According to him, there are doctor’s quarters, Helipad, modern incinerators,1000,1000 & 800 KVA in series to power the centre.