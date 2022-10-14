Wike/Ayu rift: PDP BoT submits report to NWC

The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is meeting with the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) to submit and discuss its report on the rift between Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and the National Chairman of the party, Dr Iyorchia Ayu.

The meeting at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja is being presided over by the embattled party boss, who acknowledged in his opening remarks that even though the leadership has been working behind the scene, the crisis is yet to be resolved.

He said the NWC has met behind closed doors with the aggrieved members but still thought it should involve the BoT to add its voice in the effort to resolve the matter hoping that the report will help to bring the crisis to rest.

Speaking earlier, the interim chairman of the BoT, Senator Adolphus Wabara, remarked that there is vacancy in Aso Villa which he said only the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, should occupy.

He said the position is for the party to win or lose depending on if it is able to go into the elections united.

He said as the conscience of the party, “we must take bold and courageous decisions provided it can take us to the villa. If we don’t get to the villa, Nigerians will be disappointed.”

Details later …