IF you tell me that a bullet cannot kill a big elephant, perhaps I will agree with you, considering the size of the elephant. But I hope you know that a thousand bullets could kill it. Where am I driving at, I am projecting the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the big elephant. Of course, it is indeed a giant elephant of democracy in the country and I want to assume that is what all our party leaders, including former Governor Nyesom Wilke and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar see it as. Perhaps that is the reason they don’t get worried about the tough times that the party is going through. I see the tussle between the leaders of the party as a prolonged conflict that must be resolved. Every dent word that comes from either of them is a bullet directed towards the party. That is why I said they see the party as a giant elephant that cannot be murdered with a bullet but with all due respect, I don’t think they are aware of the fact that a thousand bullets could ground the elephant.

The PDP is a party I personally cherish so dearly, and I am very sure that is how the leaders feel too. I am not sure they let go of this feeling but this is me humbly reminding them that the PDP is still the party that has been serving them since they joined politics. Even if they are done and they want to move on, can they at least lay the bed for us, the youth of the party, so that the big elephant can take us to the height that it has taken them now? I, like many other youths who want the best for this country, had carefully gone through the antecedents and policies of various political parties in the country and I can tell you this, the PDP is the only party that is people-centric. This is the reason I chose it over all others. We have decided to join the party and even though we are the opposition, we are taking solace from the fact that we have a great party, a true, democratic party, a party that doesn’t use thugs to win elections, a party that does not spill blood of Nigerians spill because of desperation during the polls. At this point, we are scared that we might not have a party soon. The political gladiators of our party are using the party as the battle arena and like they say, if two giants fight, the grass of the arena suffers it. The party is soon becoming an unserious opposition. That is not fair to the youths of this party. We wish to be great like Alhaji Atiku Abubakar; we wish to be great like ex-Governor Wike. We do not want to defect to another party before we win elections and be the dream leaders we want to be.

We are pleading with the gladiators of our party with every single sense of humility in us. They should please consider us, their children and our future. We do not want to turn into a laughing stock among our peers in other political parties. It’ is over 100 days since the Bola Tinubu administration came on board. Before we know it, 365 days will be doubled. The question is, do we want to remain in the opposition for another eight years? I want to call on the very distinguished and honorable National Working Committee (NWC) members of our party to constitute a very powerful and non-partisan reconciliation committee. I think they should also involve well respected elder statesmen and save our party.

Omogbolahan is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

