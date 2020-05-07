Wike arrests over 200 persons, 20 vehicles, accuses police of sabotaging lockdown

The Rivers State government has arrested over 200 persons and impounded about 20 vehicles for contravening the total lockdown order imposed on Port Harcourt City and Obio/Akpor local government areas of the state.

This is as the governor, Nyesom Wike, accused the state police command of sabotaging the lockdown by issuing illegal letters to companies.

The persons and vehicle were arrested by the state government during an inspection tour to monitor the level of compliance on Thursday, which he the governor said achieved a 95 per cent level of compliance.

The persons and vehicles were arrested by different teams enforcing the lockdown in the two Local government areas and were all taken to Elekahia stadium where one of the state isolation centres is located.

Wike warned that everyone arrested would face the full weight of the law and called on the Attorney General of the state to auction all vehicles that were impounded.

In an interview after monitoring the level of compliance, on Thursday, the first day of the total lockdown, the governor commended Rivers people for complying with the lockdown declared by the State Government to check the spread of coronavirus.

He regretted that the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Rivers State Police Command issued an approval, stating that any approvals issued by the police or any other authorities, outside the office of the Rivers State governor are illegal.

The governor said that all those who were arrested violating the lockdown would be prosecuted by the state government assuring the people that the lockdown would be lifted as soon as the objective is achieved.

He said that the State Security Council would hold an emergency meeting on the illegal activities of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Operations, insisting that the impounded vehicles would be auctioned.

In the course of monitoring the level of compliance, Wike arrested some very important persons (VIPS), who were not on essential duties, but was moving around with their police escorts.

But he allowed a pregnant woman who violated the lockdown order, on compassionate grounds.

At the Elekahia Isolation Centre, over 200 persons have been arrested and over 20 vehicles impounded by different teams enforcing the lockdown. They are to face the full weight of the law.

