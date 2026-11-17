The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has approved the promotion of 4,220 teachers and 3,494 other civil servants following the conclusion of the 2025 and 2026 promotion exercises conducted by the FCT Civil Service Commission (CSC).

The Chairman of the FCT Civil Service Commission, Emeka Ezeh, who announced the approval on Tuesday, said the decision was part of efforts by the Wike-led FCT Administration to boost workers’ morale.

According to Ezeh, the FCT Minister had directed the commission to clear all outstanding promotion arrears inherited by the administration and ensure that eligible civil servants were promoted.

“You will also recall that the Minister approved that Education officers who disrupted the 2025 promotion exercise be pardoned and allowed to participate in the 2026 exercise.

“The Commission subsequently invited all 2025 and 2026 eligible education officers to participate in the just concluded exercise,” he said.

Ezeh congratulated the successful candidates and urged workers to reciprocate the gesture through diligent discharge of their duties.

The commission chairman also disclosed that the commission would hold its second pre-retirement workshop for FCTA workers scheduled to retire between January 1 and March 31, 2027.

He said the workshop, scheduled for December 16, 2026, was designed to prepare the workers for life after public service.

A total of 116 FCTA workers are expected to retire in the first quarter of 2027.

In July 2026, Wike approved the promotion of 3,592 civil servants following the successful conclusion of the 2025 promotion exercise conducted by the Civil Service Commission.