Wike approves FCT resident doctors’ request, commends them for calling off strike

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Barr. Nyesom Wike said he has approved the demands of resident doctors who have been on strike since 15 September over unpaid arrears.

He disclosed this during the flag-off of the construction of the Northern Parkway from Ring Road II to Ring Road III on Shehu Yar’Adua Way, by Life Camp in the nation’s capital, Abuja, on Friday.

Wike also commended the doctors for calling off the strike in the interest of patients and the territory.

The Minister said all the files containing the requests on his table had been duly signed.

He directed the FCT Acting Head of Service, along with the Senior Special Adviser on Administration, Samuel Atang, to act accordingly.

Regarding the road project, he said the work would create more employment, ease traffic in the city, and improve economic activities.

“I must commend the resident doctors for calling off the strike. The administration is happy with their understanding. I have signed all the doctors’ requests on my table today,” Wike said.

Recall that the doctors embarked on strike last Monday to press home their demands after months of unresolved negotiations with the FCTA.

The doctors are demanding, amongst other things, the payment of salary arrears ranging from one to six months, owed to members employed since 2023.

They also want the immediate recruitment of new staff, settlement of the 2025 Medical Residency Training Fund, and payment of arrears arising from the 25/35 per cent upward review of the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure.

In addition, they are asking for clear timelines for completing skipping and conversion processes for all members, along with the settlement of all accumulated arrears.

Other demands include the immediate stoppage of all erroneous deductions and correction of irregular salary payments, immediate payment of wage award arrears (as already done for colleagues at federal and state levels), payment of 13 months’ hazard allowance arrears, and immediate payment of all arrears owed to 2025 external residents.

