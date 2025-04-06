Wike appoints Justice Dongban-Mensem as Chairman IBB Golf club BoT

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Barr. Nyesom Wike, has appointed the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, as the Chairman of the Board of Trustees for the IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja.

The newly appointed board was inaugurated on Friday at the Minister’s official residence in Life Camp.

Dongban-Mensem will now replace General I.B.M. Haruna as Chairman of the Board of Trustees.

Other new members of the BoT include Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, Mrs Grace Ihonvbere, S.I. Ameh (SAN), Hamid Abbo, Admiral Victor Adedipe (rtd), Chief Patrick Chidolue, and Mr Ikokwu.

It was gathered that Gen Haruna, King Alfred Diete-Spiff, Dr Tim Menakaya, and Ambassador Babagana Kingibe, who were members of the BoT, would become patrons of the club, while Chief Philip Asiodu would be dropped.

Wike stressed the FCT Administration’s commitment to restoring order and efficiency to the prestigious club, which has recently experienced internal challenges.

“Let me on behalf of the FCT Administration, thank members of the Board of Trustees that was inaugurated this afternoon for responding to the call. There has been a crisis at the IBB Golf Club and as the owner of that golf course, we cannot fold our hands and see things deteriorate,” he stated.

He highlighted the necessity for the new board to conduct a transparent and credible Executive Committee election, amend the club’s constitution, and ensure its proper registration.

The Minister also clarified the ownership status of the club, reiterating that it remains the property of the Federal Capital Territory Administration.

“You must know that we are still the owners of the golf course. It is not privatized. Some of you have held the view that because the government gave you a C of O, it means that the property belongs to you. No. government has set up agencies and universities. The government gives them a C of O just to protect the property. But that does not mean that because we gave you a C of O as the University of Abuja, the government does not own the University of Abuja. This is not correct. Even us in FCT, we own Abuja Investment Company, we give them land, we give them C of O, but that does not mean that the agency does not belong to us. It still belongs to us,” he explained.

He acknowledged the contributions of Gen Haruna, assuring him of continued recognition as a patron of the club.

“Let me thank our dear leader who has been piloting the affairs of the Board of Trustees before crisis came up. Leadership is not easy. I know what you have passed through. We want to thank you for all your efforts and to let you know that government will not allow your services to go in vain,” he said.

He expressed confidence in the new board, particularly under the leadership of Hon. Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, and pledged the FCT Administration’s support in resolving existing issues and enhancing the club’s facilities.

“So, for us to have a Board of Trustees that could be led by the President of the Court of Appeal, you know that we are not joking at all. We will do everything we can to give the club the necessary support,” he affirmed.

He further urged the board to demonstrate commitment to improving the club’s infrastructure and services, stating that the FCT Administration is ready to assist once tangible progress is observed.

“Let it come back to what it used to be,” he concluded, emphasising the need to restore the IBB Golf Club’s international reputation.

In her response, Justice Dongban-Mensem expressed the board’s gratitude to the FCT Minister for his prompt action in addressing the internal crisis at the club. She emphasised the importance of maintaining the club’s prestigious standing within the FCT, highlighting its international significance, excellent facilities, and vast potential.

She acknowledged the past leadership, expressing appreciation for their efforts. She also gave special recognition to the immediate past Chairman of the Board, General Haruna, for his dedication to the institution. She pledged the readiness of the new board to uphold the club’s integrity and work diligently.

The Board Chairman recognised the significant responsibility placed upon the board, acknowledging the government’s high regard for the club. She assured that the board would strive to restore harmony and unity among members.

“We know that we’ve been given a tall order to watch over the club and it is not a mean assignment. The importance attached to the club by the government is proper and we shall not disappoint or take for granted the confidence reposed in us. We shall try our best to ensure that all frayed nerves are calmed,” she stressed.

She also emphasised the importance of fostering a collaborative environment within the club, promoting intellectual engagement, and showcasing Nigeria to the world through the club’s activities.

Justice Dongban-Mensem appealed for cooperation from the board members and sought guidance from the outgoing leadership. She expressed confidence in the FCT Minister’s commitment to providing support and pledged to manage the club’s resources effectively.

“I appeal to my colleagues on the board to cooperate so that we can work as a body to uphold the confidence that has been reposed in us. I also appeal to our outgoing Chairman and other members of the Board to stay with us and guide us. Let’s work together as a team,” she said.

