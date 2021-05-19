Wike applauds NIMASA on drive for Blue Economy

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has applauded the management of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) on the design of a Blue Economy strategy expected to replace the hydrocarbon economy in about 10 years’ time.

This as the Director-General of NIMASA, Dr Bashir Yusuf Jamoh, has urged the eight littoral states to set up committees to work with the agency in prosecuting the innovative Blue Economy initiative and the Deep Blue Project, international security and anti-piracy framework being headed by Nigeria to rescue the Gulf of Guinea maritime economy.

The is expected to enable littoral (coastal) states to play crucial roles in the regional plan to rescue the maritime economy from pirates and other armed hoodlums at sea.

NIMASA had since explained that dedicated vessels and other sophisticated equipment have been procured to take the fight against sea pirates and allow vessels to enjoy free and unfettered passage into and out of the Gulf of Guinea.

Armed forces and other security agencies led by the Navy have signed an agreement (memorandum of understanding, MOU) on their roles in the scheme.

Now, NIMASA wants to bring the littoral states and their governments into the bargain to create synergy and cohesion.

On this score, the Director-General of NIMASA, Dr Bashir Jamoh, has begun visits to state governors to mobilize states for the sensitive role. Other states so far visited are Bayelsa, Lagos, Delta, and Ondo.

Addressing the governor and members of his cabinet in the Executive Chamber, Rivers State Government House, the DG said the agency’s new thinking is in the direction of divesting the country’s economy with its 10 years plan to develop ocean resources in the country.

Jamoh urged the Rivers State government to set up a committee to work with the agency in identifying its areas of comparative advantage in harnessing its vast ocean resources.

He told his host: “The agency commenced the issue of Blue Economy to ensure that we have something that we will fall back on. Let us give ourselves at least within the next 10 years, so we can develop our ocean resources.”

The DG appreciated governor Wike’s effort in rebuilding Rivers State into reckoning with tremendous investment in infrastructure, health, education, and the judiciary that have bettered the life of Rivers residence.

Responding, governor Wike commended the new NIMASA DG for the new initiative of harnessing ocean resources to serve as an alternative revenue source that will end the mono-economy status of Nigeria. In his words, “Let me commend the DG for taking the bull by the horn; by coming to visit regardless of whoever appointed you to do the right thing.

“Let me thank you as one of those who have looked into the future that Nigeria cannot continue to depend solely on one product and that is oil.

“There comes a time that the wells will be dry up, and when the wells are dried, what is the alternative? Is it at that time we will begin to seek for an alternative? So you are on the right track by identifying that we should go for the blue economy.”

Speaking further, governor Wike pledged to partner with the agency in the area of human capital development and told them to consider adopting the Government Sea School, Isaka as an institution to train seafarers.

“We have Sea School, Isaka in Okrika Local Government. It is a good place to train seafarers. That is the first Sea School in this country.

“There is nothing wrong for you to partner with the state government to develop it. When they are trained, you can then move them as your seafarers to work in your maritime industry. Let us not abandon old things and begin to create new ones.

“Let’s develop the ones we have. Let us not be spending money on something that will take a long time. This will help the industry and create a lot of manpower for our people and employment.”

The governor also expressed the readiness of the state government to partner with NIMASA on its Deep Blue project because of its potential to enhance and increase youth capacity in Rivers State.

According to him, the State government will constitute a committee that will liaise with the NIMASA office in Port Harcourt on the Deep Blue Project.

Governor Wike reflected on his expectation of the Minister of Transportation, his kinsman, to leverage on his vantage position to revive the Port Harcourt and Onne ports in order to generate employment opportunities for the youths in the maritime sector.

The governor also requested for the return of the Agency’s Cabotage Department, which had earlier been moved to Lagos, to Rivers State.

The governor said despite his administration procurement of gunboats for the security agencies, particularly, the Police and Navy to assist them to fight sea piracy and ensuring safety on the waterways for the business activities of NIMASA to thrive, the state is yet to get returns.

In concluding, the governor prayed for the DG that “God will continue to bless you for considering building a befitting office edifice in Port Harcourt to ensure NIMASA presence in the state.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Wike applauds NIMASA on drive for Blue Economy

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state. Wike applauds NIMASA on drive for Blue Economy Wike applauds NIMASA on drive for Blue Economy