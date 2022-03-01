Wike announces commencement of ‘stomach infrastructure’ in Rivers

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike on Tuesday announced that his administration would soon commence the “politics of stomach infrastructure”.

He said the policy would follow a pattern of welfare schemes to cushion the effects of unemployment and harsh economic realities being experienced by Nigerians.

This, Wike explained has been made possible because his government has spent the better part of his administration is working to provide physical infrastructure.

Announcing his plan at the inauguration of the Oro-Abali Flyover, at the Kaduna Street Junction along the Port Harcourt -Aba Expressway in Port Harcourt, the governor declared: “Now that we have done virtually everything we have promised Rivers people, this is the time now we have to play politics of stomach infrastructure.

He said he had to prioritise laying a solid foundation for the state through the provision of quality social services and delivery of infrastructure that should engender socio-economic growth.

He claimed that the expected economic growth of the State has been secured as the infrastructure provided by his administration has been attracting more investors to the state asserting that nobody can say that his administration has not delivered projects, improved the security situation and promoted peaceful coexistence within the State.

The governor declared; “What people do not understand; people think when you are in government, from the first day, you should be sharing money. I said I won’t do that.

“I have to work for the people of the state. Now that we have worked, the remaining period will be to feed your stomach.”

“There is time for everything. Now, the time has come. We have to start to empower our people. The empowerment is for those who have been patient.

“So, every local government, every community will have a pattern of how we are to empower our people.

“As a government, when there is unemployment, some people bring out what they called welfare scheme to be able to cushion the level of poverty in the society. That is what we are going to apply here.”

Governor Wike informed that his administration will dualise Iloabuchi Road that transverse Mile 1 and Mile 2 axis of Diobu in Port Harcourt saying that there is expected heavy vehicular traffic flow to that road that necessitate its dualisation.

According to him, the dualisation of the road will be about the last of the project his administration will deliver in the area before the end of his tenure.

Performing the inauguration of the Oro-Abali Flyover, Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed said he is elated to commission yet another beautiful project of Governor Wike, delivered to address critical transportation problems in the area.

Governor Mohammed noted that it is the second tenure for Governor Wike yet he is not relenting, but working seriously for his people because he has Nigeria in mind, on a broader scale.

“What he is doing in terms of urban renewal is something I can say is only comparable to what is in Abuja, the Capital Territory.

“The difference of this is that this is being planned in a manner that is really judiciously using Rivers money without any burden of loan.

“There is a very clear achievable timeline and of course, with a very beautiful procurement process where the issues of increases, changing of the timeline of delivering of the project is not there with 80 per cent upfront payment being done.”

On his part, the Rivers State Commissioner of Works, Elloka Tasie-Amadi explained that Oro-Abali Flyover is an additional infrastructure provided by the Wike administration to solve the vehicular traffic situation in Port Harcourt and its environs.

He said the dualised flyover will make commuting easier, support and promote commerce as well as serve as the foundation for opportunities that will engender wealth creation.

