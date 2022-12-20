Wike advises FG to set up standing welfare fund for war veterans

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has advised the federal government to set up a standing welfare fund to cater for war veterans and families of fallen heroes.

He condemned the annual ritual of fundraising for the purpose, saying it was not sustainable and should be discouraged.

Wike gave the advice at the Rivers State Emblem Appeal Fund Launching held on Tuesday at the Banquet Hall of Government House in Port Harcourt.

He suggested that the federal government, should rather, set up a standing fund which would be replenished with the yearly budgetary allocation as it is done in countries that truly value the contributions of the security agencies.

The governor emphasised that the day set aside to launch the emblem should only be for remembrance purposes, reflecting on the sacrifices made by men and women of the armed forces in keeping Nigeria together and ensuring that peace prevails in the country.

Wike said, “I think that we are tired in this country with every year meeting to launch emblem to support families of the fallen heroes.

“What I thought, as is done in advance countries, the day should be used for remembrance of their (veterans) efforts.

“That means, by now, as a country, we should have a standing fund that will take care of the families of the fallen heroes. That is what serious countries should be talking about.”

The Governor noted that when such fund is established, the call on individuals and corporate entities by legionnaires will not be the norm anymore.

He pointed out that it becomes a mockery when the day is spent in soliciting financial support as an enduring measure of sustenance for legionnaires.

“When you say, you solicit for support of corporate bodies, they laugh at us and say what kind of country is this.

“People who have fought for you. People who have laid down their lives for you to be alive to survive, to continue with what you are doing, we are still talking about how do we support them”, he wondered.

The Governor remarked that the seeming poor treatment of the veterans was the reason why officers of the nation’s security agencies are not committed to professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

“They know when they die, all they will hear is launching of emblem to help their families. So, they are involved in so many things to take care of their families in case anything happens to them.





”That is why, the oil bunkering business seemed to have continued unabated even if it is economic sabotage, which are allegedly aided by the security agencies”, he stated.

The governor commended the Rivers State police command for tracking down the killers of three policemen around Rumuokoro in Obio-Akpor council and announced that the Rivers State government would give N20m to each of the families of the three slain policemen.

He also launched the Emblem with N50 million on behalf of the Rivers State Government.

In his speech, Rivers State Chairman of the Nigerian Legion, Justice Chichi noted the immeasurable support members of the legion have received from the Rivers State Government under the leadership of Governor Wike.

Chichi declared that no one else across the country has contributed as much to the welfare of the legionnaires as done by the Rivers State governor.

He said; “In 2018, you (Gov Wike) approved the establishment of a scholarship scheme and the award of scholarship to Fifty-Five (55) orphans. In 2019 you gave us a brand new coaster bus to ease our operations.

“In 2022, you further approved the award of scholarship to Fifty (50) orphans having graduated some of the earlier beneficiaries. You have continued to support our widows in great measures.”

On his part, Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Dr. Tammy Danagogo said the Emblem Appeal Fund Launching signals the commencement of the 2023 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebrations in the State.

The events, he noted, is organised in acknowledgment of the selfless services rendered by men and women of the Nigerian Armed Forces to ensure the civil population enjoys peace.

“Today, we have gathered to honour and appreciate these wonderful people for the comforts they provided for us and our businesses.

“They served with heart and might and truly their labour, ‘shall not be in vain’ I urge all of us here to join His Excellency, Governor of Rivers State, who since 2015 to date magnanimously provided for the welfare of the Nigerian Legion as a body, and at the family levels.

“Let us remember that ‘on the battlefield, the military pledges to leave no soldier behind’. Therefore, as those who benefitted immensely from their service, and shall continue to benefit; let us show by our deeds, today that we will never leave the veterans, their widows, and children behind.”