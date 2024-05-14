Wigwe University is set to become Nigeria’s most expensive institution of higher learning, pushing the boundaries of educational costs while promising exceptional academic standards and cutting-edge facilities.

Founded by the late former CEO of Access Holdings, Herbert Wigwe, the university aims to deliver a world-class education designed to prepare students for the future. T

Situated in Isiokpo, Rivers State, Wigwe University will offer an extensive array of programmes across four major colleges: the College of Management and Social Sciences, the College of Arts, the College of Science and Computing, and the College of Engineering.

According to the university’s website, the College of Arts is the most affordable, with fees totalling ₦9.6 million per session.

Students enrolled in the College of Engineering, College of Management and Social Sciences, and College of Science and Computing will each pay ₦11,998,800 per session.

These fees encompass tuition, books, laboratory supplies, personal protective equipment, project lab resources, e-learning tools, health insurance, student memberships in professional associations, student activities, and facility maintenance.

Accommodation costs are an additional expense, with options including a luxury single-bedroom apartment at ₦1,000,000 per month, a premium one-bedroom en-suite bedroom at ₦3,845,000 per session, a classic one-bedroom plan at ₦3,707,000 per session, and a classic two-bedroom plan at ₦3,500,000 per session. Fees can be paid in two instalments per session.

In defence of its decision to charge fees in dollars, the university management clarified that domestic students will pay in naira, while international students have the option to pay in dollars.

Recall that Herbert Wigwe, his wife Chizoba, and their son Chizzy perished in a helicopter crash in California on February 9, 2024.

