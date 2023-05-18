A middle-aged woman simply identified as Fatima, at Gadon Kaya Gwale Local Government Area, within Kano metropolis, stabbed six-year old Sherifat Usman over an alleged plan of her husband to get another wife through advice from Sheriff’s father.

A source who preferred anonymity disclosed that in an act of vengeance, Fatima stabbed Sherifat severally on her stomach with the intention to kill her over her father’s alleged meddlesomeness into her marital home.

The source explained that Fatima was angered when she learnt that Sherifat’s father, a close friend of her husband, has been the one inducing him to get a second wife.

But Fatima’s husband, identified as Mallam, claimed that his wife is mentally-deranged.

The investigation however revealed that Fatima had lured Sherifat to escort her to Mariri in Kumbotso Local Government Area where she stabbed the little girl severally on her stomach.

The source added that “on their way to Mariri, Fatima bought a kitchen knife on credit. She took Sherifat to an uncompleted building where she stabbed her severally on her stomach with the sole intention to kill her.

“Fatima wanted to kill Sherifat because she felt her father was the one instigating her husband to get a second wife.

“Fatima has been acting strange in recent times. Some weeks ago, she brought out a pestle one evening threatening that she would kill somebody if her husband eventually takes another wife.”

It was also gathered that, after stabbing Sherifat, Fatima hurriedly left the scene believing that the little girl was dead.

But her cry attracted passers-by who eventually rushed into the uncompleted building and rescued the little girl who survived the grievous attack.

The Kano State Command Police spokesman, Superintendent of Police, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, confirmed the incident to journalists on Wednesday.





He said the matter is still under investigation as Police are making efforts to arrest the culprit.

