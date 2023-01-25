Wife of the Chief of Army Staff Inaugurates NAOWA School in Niger

The Wife of the Chief of Army Staff and President of Nigerian Army Officers Wives Association (NAOWA), Mrs. Salamatu Yahaya has inaugurated NAOWA Nursery and Primary school located within Minna Military Cantonment in Niger state.

She said at the inauguration of the NAOWA school in Minna on Wednesday that the pupils with the right drive would make positive impact in the society and equip them to become better citizens in the society.

Yahaya explained further that the inauguration of the school was grafting to NAOWA as an institution, adding that it was a great stride in the advancement of the local association and additional cap to the coordinator of NAOWA training and doctrine command chapter.

“TRADOC being a significant and long standing unity of the Nigerian army does not have any NAOWA school until now, the present coordinator has done well to establish a structurally legacy for the benefit of children in Minna.

” The establishment of the school is in tune of sustaining the vision of my legacies and upholding of unity and service,” she stated further .

She stressed that the school would help in complementing other schools within the barrack community, providing the much needed affordable and quality education to children within and outside the barracks.

She added that the school would also create employment opportunity for the inhabitants of the barrack community, hilighting that among the over 2,000 employees of NAOWA across the country, 85 percent of them were women

According to her, NAOWA has gone beyond charity association to employer of labour to ensure that women have a sense of purpose in the society.

She lauded the coordinator of NAOWA in Niger State for her foresight in establishing the school and called on other NAOWA presiding officers to carry out need assessment in their respective communities to benefit barrack community and the general public.

The NAOWA president, however donated computers, generator sets and instructional materials to the school to aid teaching and learning.





In her welcome address, Coordinator of NAOWA in Niger State, Mrs. Yemisi Olabanji disclosed that the school was aimed at supporting orphans of fallen heroes and the barrack community.

She however explained that since inception, the school had offered a wide range of approved curriculum for the pupils which has given access to rigorous academic experiences with a total of 100 pupils and qualified 12 staff( teachers).

Olabanji further emphasized that the school had impacted on the pupils positively, stressing that the school was well equipped for conducive learning and teaching.