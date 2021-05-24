Wife of Oyo APC youth leader kidnapped in Ibadan

A medical doctor, Mrs Arikeade Oni-Salawu was kidnapped at the entrance gate of her residence in Ibadan, at about 10pm on Sunday.

Oni-Salawu, who was returning from work, had alighted from her workplace ambulance to open the gate when armed men suddenly emerged kidnapping her right in front of her husband who drove behind her.

Oni-Salawu is the wife of the youth leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, Mr Areokuta Salawu.

The incident which occurred at Aromolaran area on old Ife Road, Ibadan, saw the armed men also seized phones of the APC youth leader while they left behind the phone of their victim.

As of the time of filing this report, the kidnappers are yet to contact the family.

Areokuta Salawu’s associate who spoke with Nigerian Tribune said, “The APC youth leader called me at about 4.30 am to tell me that his wife was kidnapped at about 10pm yesterday.

“In fact, he is still in shock at the incident. His wife, a medical doctor, was returning from the clinic and was driving the ambulance while her husband drove his own car.

“The wife had the gate key and alighted to open the gate. Suddenly, gunmen emerged from nowhere and kidnapped her.

“They only left the wife’s phone and took away the husband’s phones.”

Oyo State Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso was called for confirmation of the event but he was yet to pick his call.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Battle For First Bank: The Untold Story

Last week was one of twists and turns for First Bank of Nigeria Limited, the nation’s oldest banking institution. It was a week that saw the bank’s MD sacked and reinstated, as major shareholders struggled for control of the financial powerhouse. SULAIMON OLANREWAJU reports…

#EndSARS Panel: Drama As Witness Presents Video Evidence Of Slain Lekki Protesters

A witness of the Lekki tollgate shooting incident, Miss Sarah Ibrahim has presented video evidence of people injured and killed at the scene to the Lagos State Judicial Panel. Tribune Online reports that…

Truck loaded with live bullets falls, spills contents in Onitsha

Onitsha residents are currently in fear, as a truck fully loaded with cartons of live bullets fell into a ditch and spilled its content all around the street, in the commercial city of Anambra State…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…