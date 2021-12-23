Wife of Chief of Naval Staff, others inaugurate secretariat at Oghara Logistics Command

The Naval Officers’ Wives Association (NOWA) has inaugurated an ultra-modern secretariat for its members at the Nigerian Navy Logistics Command Oghara, Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State.

The project was inaugurated on Thursday by the NOWA’s National President, Mrs Nana Gambo, wife of the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Adm. Awwal Gambo.

Addressing newsmen, Mrs Gambo said that the pet project was part of the association’s initiative to impact on the well-being of officers’ and ratings’ wives as well as the host communities.

“I recollect that the last time I was here for the commissioning ceremony of the temporary NOWA Secretariat and foundation-laying ceremony of the NOWA Shopping Mall.

“I was literally amazed by what I met on the ground, but of course it is expected, knowing the calibre of the very senior officer in charge of this command.

“NOWA has always sought to establish zones in every naval formation to enable the better organisation and most importantly better reach to our fellow women in and out of the barracks.

“Our projects are for humanity, not basically for officers and rating wives but the communities at large

“May I categorically state that today, we have achieved another milestone in the history of this great association, which is the commissioning of the NOWA centre.

“We have a fully functional NOWA centre in Oghara which I had the privilege to commission. Additionally, I am aware that work is ongoing at NOWA Shopping Complex within the barracks here in Oghara,” she said.

Mrs Gambo said that NOWA centre was designed to accommodate offices, conference halls including tailoring and bakery sections to provide skills acquisition for the people.

She said that the skills acquisition centre would be opened to members of the host communities as part of the NOWA corporate social responsibility initiative.

“For this building that has just been completed, it is not only going to benefit the people living in the barracks.

“But also those living around the barracks as part of our corporate social responsibility to the people,” she said.

Mrs Gambo said that her administration had done a lot of projects to impact on the lives of the people adding that more projects would be executed under her administration.

Earlier, NOWA coordinator, Nigerian Navy Logistics Command, Mrs Loveleen Lassa, in her address of welcome said that the Secretariat had offices and a conference hall at the lower floor.

Mrs Lassa, the wife of the Rear Adm Sileranda Lassa, Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Nigerian Navy Logistics Command, added that the upper floor would accommodate the baking and tailoring session for skills acquisition.

The coordinator explained that before now, the command had no permanent office for NOWA.

“This command before now had no office or structure for NOWA. In October 2020, the command under the leadership of Rear Adm. Lassa approved the establishment of the temporary NOWA Secretariat

“The temporary Secretariat was completed and tastefully furnished to provide the enabling environment to carry out activities of NOWA in the command and was inaugurated on November 5, 2021, by Mrs Gambo.

“It is hearts warming to announce today that the Logistics command has built a permanent centre for NOWA,” she said.

Highlights of the event were the cutting of tape, planting of trees by Mrs Gambo and decoration of four naval officers of the command.

In attendance were: Commodore Abdulhamid Baba-Inna, Commander, Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) DELTA, captains of industries, members of the Air Force and Army Officers’ wives, among others.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.