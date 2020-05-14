Wife of Andrew Okeleke, Globacom’s head of PR, dies after being hit by BRT in Lagos

The Head, Public Relations, Globacom, Mr. Andrew Okeleke, has lost his wife, Mrs. Grace Okeleke.

According to a statement issued by the family on Thursday, Mrs Okeleke died in a motor accident on Lagos road, Ikorodu, on Monday evening. She was hit by a Lagos BRT with registration number EPE 59 XR.

The deceased was said to be crossing the road after being dropped off by her driver just after Agric Bus Stop, inward Ketu where there was no pedestrian bridge, when she was hit by the BRT bus. She died on the spot.

The late Mrs. Okeleke, a businesswoman, hailed from Issele-Mkpitime, Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State.

She was, until her demise, a top women leader of her town’s women group in Lagos as well as a minister with the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Grace Hall Parish, Ikorodu.

Mrs Okeleke was survived by her husband and children.