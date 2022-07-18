Wife buys sex doll to satisfy husband’s libido

A wife, Char Grey, in the UK has bought a sex doll named Dee, in order to satisfy her husband’s high libido.

According to Coventry Telegraph, Grey, took that decision after her horny husband, Callum, suggested a threesome, which she wasn’t comfortable with.

She instead splashed £1.5k (N747,112.50) on a look-alike sex doll to “spice things up” and as an alternative to having a threesome with another person.

Speaking with Southwest News Service, Grey said of the sex doll, “Dee is not just a doll. We’re really attached to her. She’s helped strengthen our relationship and set our sex lives on fire.”

The couple – who earn a living on Only Fans and can earn up £70k a month and even once earnt £10k in a day – were open to exploring group sex, but Char had reservations and was worried she might get jealous. As a ‘happy medium’, she decided to purchase the £1.5k doll.

Char previously worked in end-of-life care and Callum used to be an alloy painter, but the pair decided to explore Only Fans after Dee spiced up their sex life.

They now treat Dee like a real person – dressing her in white lingerie and dresses, taking her out on car rides and watching their favourite show The Inbetweeners together. They say the reaction to Dee can be negative online but they ‘don’t care what anyone thinks’ as it ‘works for them’.

Char said: “We were talking about spicing things up and having a threesome or foursome, but like most girls, I was worried I’d struggle to see Callum with another woman. It was a joint decision to buy a sex doll, but it was the best decision and has definitely improved our sex life.





“It’s great because Callum has a high sex drive and if I’m not in the mood he’s got Dee there. We both love experimenting with her – and she regularly joins our steamy sessions too.

(WalesOnline, Coventry Telegraph)