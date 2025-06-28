Why youth involvement is key for climate action in Nigeria

As the world confronts rising temperatures, floods, and food insecurity occasioned by climate change, Nigeria’s youth are stepping up with bold ideas and a fierce urgency. IFEDAYO OGUNYEMI reports on why the involvement of youths in climate action is not just important but also indispensable in the fight against the devastating effects of climate change globally.

TODAY, the climate crisis is no longer knocking at Nigeria’s door, it’s already inside. From extreme floods in Lokoja to the unrelenting heatwaves in Sokoto, climate change is disrupting lives in every corner of the country. In Mokwa, Niger State, flash floods recently claimed over 200 lives, washed away entire communities, and submerged farmlands.

Meanwhile, farmers in the north, who battle drought and depleting water sources, are forced to dig deeper and spend more just to keep their crops alive. The heat is unbearable not just for the soil but also for the people who depend on it.

These happen at the same time erratic weather and failed harvests are forcing food prices to continue to soar, leaving over 30 million Nigerians to face food insecurity. From rural farms to urban roads, the climate crisis is no longer a distant threat. It’s here, and it’s getting worse.

But in the face of this growing chaos, a new force of climate activists is rising among youths globally with creativity, grit and urgency to complement the national policy and efforts of the governments aimed at curtailing the devastating effects of climate change. These young activists are not just reacting to climate change, they are actively responding with action, innovation and leadership. As it is all over the world, so it is in Nigeria, with over 60 per cent of Nigeria’s population under the age of 25, a statistic many believe is a strategic advantage.

Older generations have failed

While older generations debate climate targets in boardrooms and global summits, young people are planting trees, educating their peers, launching clean tech solutions and holding leaders accountable. They’re not waiting to be called to the table; they’re building their own.

In a statement recognising the importance of youth-led climate action, United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, was quoted as saying: “My generation has largely failed until now to preserve both justice in the world and to preserve the planet. It is your generation that must make us be accountable to make sure that we don't betray the future of humankind.”

The statement, which was posted on the UN website, added that young people’s unprecedented mobilisation around the world shows the massive power they possess to hold decision-makers accountable. “Their message is clear: the older generation has failed, and it is the young who will pay in full—with their very futures.”

“Young people are not only victims of climate change. They are also valuable contributors to climate action. They are agents of change, entrepreneurs and innovators. Whether through education, science or technology, young people are scaling up their efforts and using their skills to accelerate climate action,” it added.

According to many of these youths involved in climate action, this drive is no longer about “preparing youth for the future,” but about saving the future that is already here, and it’s one that is uncertain. Their actions have made one thing clear: without young people leading the charge, Nigeria’s climate goals are just words on paper.

As such, many young individuals, youth-led groups and non-governmental organisations are planting trees, launching green startups, pushing for climate education in schools, and challenging leaders to do more.

From Abuja to Ibadan, students are forming eco-clubs to raise awareness for climate action, young women are launching solar-powered fashion brands while tech enthusiasts are designing apps to track drought patterns and waste levels.

“I’ve come to realise that local action is where real change begins,” climate advocate and Executive Director of the International Climate Change Development Initiative, Olumide Idowu, said last October while speaking at the 2024 Future of Health Youth Pre-Conference in Abuja. “We all live in different communities. When you tackle problems where you live, people take you seriously. That’s how movements begin.”

Seeing the strides Nigerian youths have made in leading climate action, it didn’t come as a surprise earlier this month when the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Muhammad Dingyadi, charged the global community with the inclusion of youths in climate actions while addressing the employment-climate-environment challenge.

Speaking on energy transition during a panel discussion on Global Coalition for Social Justice at the International Labour Conference in Geneva, Switzerland, the minister also disclosed that Nigeria’s youth population presents a unique opportunity to embed youth agency into climate action.

“This is why an important effort is put into supporting green job creation for youth through waged employment and also self-employment and enterprise development,” he said.

Challenges of youth activism

Despite the strides of the youth climate champions, there are inherent challenges, said 27-year-old Saad Uakkas, the Programme Coordinator of the COP28 Children and Youth Pavilion, Regional Coordinator for North Africa of the African Youth Initiative on Climate Change (AYICC).

He said: “One of the significant challenges in climate activism is finding a balance between your advocacy work and your personal life, which includes earning an income, living with family and planning for your future.

“Realistically, not everyone has the opportunity to work on climate activism full-time with financial support. In reality, it often requires juggling both aspects: being an activist and building a life for yourself.

“Another challenge in the climate field, in general, is dealing with frustration. Many individuals witness the environmental issues first-hand and experience anxiety, pressure and, at times, a sense of hopelessness. These emotions can be particularly risky for young activists. It’s essential to prioritise self-care, seek support within your community and celebrate small wins to stay motivated and resilient.”

Catch them young

Beyond climate activism, experts have also called for increased involvement of teenagers and children in the fight against climate change, a move, they envisage, will lead to more climate action that will drawback the devastating effects of climate change.

One such expert and a doctoral student at Northeastern University, United States, Mariam Hamzat, told Sunday Tribune in an interview that climate change education is poorly represented in Nigeria’s curriculum across primary, secondary, and tertiary education levels, arguing that those stages are the right time to introduce students to the basics and get them started.

“One thing I strongly believe is that meaningful action begins with knowledge. It is not wise to attempt to address an issue without first gaining a thorough understanding of it. That is where climate change education becomes essential. We cannot continue to talk about tackling climate change while failing to provide the necessary knowledge and tools to do so.

“Unfortunately, the Nigerian government has not made this a priority, and this reflects a broader lack of commitment to education as a whole. As a result, climate change remains poorly represented in the national curriculum. What is needed is a complete overhaul of the curriculum to include broader environmental science topics and other necessary topics,” she explained.

Hamzat added that “Universities need to thoroughly examine the current curriculum and include new topics that are vital. Policymakers can also propose that this be done for all universities in Nigeria, and they can push for policies to include subjects around sustainability in the new curriculum. If we want Nigerian students to be able to compete better with other students around the world, then we need to move with the times. To start small, universities can also organise initiatives that include weekly activities in their schools for their students.”

Speaking in the same vein, Policy Manager, Methane Pollution Prevention in Africa at Clean Air Task Force, Dr Mohammed Dahiru Aminu, in an Op-Ed entitled “Promoting climate literacy in Nigerian schools and communities,” urged the government to make climate education part of the curriculum and not as an afterthought.

Dr Aminu observed that schools are not merely centres of academic learning, but also spaces where values, habits and lifelong perspectives are formed, adding that if Nigeria’s youths can be equipped with climate knowledge and practical skills today, it will secure a brighter and more sustainable tomorrow.

“To bridge this gap, Nigerian schools must begin to integrate climate literacy into their curricula. This is not to say that schools should merely add climate change as another subject to be memorised for examinations. But climate education should be dynamic, engaging and practical. Students should learn to monitor their immediate environments and understand the impacts of their everyday actions.

“Imagine schoolchildren conducting local studies on air quality, participating in waste recycling programmes or learning how to convert organic waste into compost for school

gardens. Picture a nationwide competition where students design simple renewable energy

projects for their communities or develop local solutions for water conservation. These

practical experiences can ignite curiosity and instil an early sense of responsibility that grows

with them into adulthood,” he added.

