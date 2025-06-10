Why you can’t compare Nigeria’s situation under Buhari to Tinubu — Fayose

Former Governor of Ekiti State and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ayodele Fayose, has declared that Nigeria under former President Muhammadu Buhari cannot be compared to the current situation under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Fayose, who expressed his longtime belief in Tinubu’s leadership, explained that Tinubu is stabilising the economy and the country’s currency.

He added that the economy was down under the last administration.

Fayose said this while speaking to journalists shortly after paying a Sallah homage to the President in Lagos.

When asked about the motive behind his visit to the president as a chieftain of the opposition party, Fayose said he always believed in Tinubu’s leadership even when he (Fayose) was a sitting PDP governor in Ekiti State.

“Well, even when I was in office as a PDP governor, a sitting governor, I’ve always believed in his leadership. And I did not hide my support for him even before he became the president. And the only thing we can do as the leaders of this country today is to continue to encourage him to lift up his hands, to make the public understand how uneasy it is to lead.

“An economy that is down, and today it’s being stabilised. There’s a difference between things changing outrightly. There is no miracle. But stabilising the economy, stabilising the currency. And few courageous steps the President has taken and the achievements of this administration put hope in tomorrow for all of us,” he said.

The former governor explained that his visit to Tinubu was personal, adding that the President needs to be encouraged to continue what he is doing for Nigerians.

“No one is saying it’s easy, but there’s no miracle that can turn around things overnight.

“For the little the President has done, we must commend him. I was a one-time critic of the last administration, but you cannot compare the situation now.

“So, for me, I’m here to take the opportunity of his homecoming to visit him. And to encourage him to do more for Nigerians,” the former governor added.

Responding to questions on the wave of defections in the country’s political space, Fayose clarified that his visit has nothing to do with such, declaring that he would never leave the PDP for any other party.

According to him, those who recently defected from the PDP to the ruling APC have their reasons, including the President’s performance and the current political crisis wrangling the PDP, adding that the party will soon become a ‘carcass’.

“I, Ayo Fayose, will not move from PDP to any political party, not even APC. I’m this year, 65 years. It’s within the choices of those who’ve chosen to move,” he added.

