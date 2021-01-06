‘Why yoruba must be Nigeria’s president in 2023’

A socio-cultural and political group for Yoruba in the southwest region of Nigeria, the Yoruba Patriots Movement (YPM), on Wednesday insisted that the southwest region must produce the next president to avert a crisis in the country.

The group argued that the constitution of the country only recognises three regions of North, West and East; saying; “Obasanjo represented Yoruba, Jonathan had done for the East while Buhari is doing the slot of the North.”

They advised members of All Progressives Congress (APC) to honour pre 2015 elections agreement to ensure fairness and equity.

Speaking during a press conference heralding a Yoruba summit tagged; “Yoruba nation yesterday, today and tomorrow” held in Ibadan on Wednesday, the YPM National Coordinator, Mr Oladosu Oladipo, said anything aside Yoruba president in 2023 would not be tolerated.

He said: “You cannot be a good Nigerian without being a good Yoruba man. Our fair share must be given to us in Nigeria.

This upcoming summit is not partisan but political. It is our turn to produce the president in 2023. Obasanjo ruled for eight years which represented Yoruba and Jonathan represented Igbo and Buhari is now representing the north. Our constitution only recognised the three regions in Nigeria.

“In fairness, power should return to the west. Aside from that, there will be a serious problem in Nigeria. You may note it. Every freedom fighters are hooligans. We sowed and we must reap. Buhari himself had said the pre-2015 pact must be honoured,” he said.

In his own argument, the secretary-general of Afenifere, Bayo Aina said Yoruba people realised it is only the All Progressives Congress (APC) that can give Yoruba candidate a ticket.

He said Yoruba people are ready to support a candidate from the region, regardless of the political affiliation, adding that Yoruba candidate is the only solution to Nigeria problems.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories..

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE