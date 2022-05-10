Why women are central to societal growth

There are many reasons that suggest that motherhood is the crown of womanhood. This is not just motherhood, but blended with the right spiritual disposition. We have seen motherhood honoured in various ways. Among Christians, a Sunday is set apart – Mothering Sunday – for the celebration of motherhood. This is in recognition of the central position of mothers to the stability of the family. The chaos in our country today seems more to be a moral chaos, caused, perhaps, by the weakening of sound and pristine values. Children of these days are brought up in such a way to regard insolence and waywardness as a show of manliness. Respect for elders is now in short supply. Our institutions of higher learning are now populated by peculiarly deluded youths who only understand the language of violence. The dress code of contemporary youngsters disrespects all sense of decency, as it is aimed at arousing even stones to amorous gallantry. Looking at the moral situation of our society with perplexity, those “perplexed” are wont to ask: “Who is to blame?” Since the upbringing of the child is more the responsibility of mothers as dictated by their closeness to their children more than fathers, mothers are mostly to blame. Most of them, considering their disposition, are eminently unsuited for the dignity of motherhood in many respects. Let us look at mothers that are shorn of morals. Some not only leave their husbands to live in brothels, they go ahead and raise children in these brothels. Raised in the midst of vices and debauchery, tell me how these children will not grow up into moral misfits?

The foundation of society is a disciplined individual in a disciplined family. For a family to be disciplined calls for responsible parenthood, especially on the side of mothers. Motherhood is dignified, motherhood is sacred, and motherhood is worthy of celebration because of its importance to the moral fabric of the society. But are you a worthy mother? Do you merit our praises because of your forthrightness? For our society to regenerate morally, mothers have an important part to play. “There is no worse evil” Euripides wrote, “than a bad mother; and nothing has ever been produced better than a good one.”

Valentine Obienyem, Anambra State.

