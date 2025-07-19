Why Wizkid is always sick of me – Ayra Starr

Award-winning singer Ayra Starr has opened up about her close relationship with Grammy-winning superstar Wizkid, revealing that their friendship is filled with shared humour and mutual admiration.

Speaking on the eTalk show, the ‘Rush’ crooner described Wizkid not only as an iconic artist but also as a hilariously supportive friend.

She joked that the ‘Essence’ hitmaker is “always sick” of her because she constantly tries to make him laugh.

“Wizkid is an amazing friend and an amazing person to be around. I could learn so much from him. He’s hilarious and we have the same humour, so he’s always sick of me because I try to make him laugh or something,” she said.

Ayra Starr recalled how nervous she was the first time they met for a studio session. According to her, Wizkid’s legendary status initially made her feel intimidated, but their bond has since grown stronger with time.

“During my first session, I was panicking because it was Wizkid. But now we’ve done our music video together and I’m older. He’s always telling me how much I’ve grown,” she shared.

She added with a laugh, “He’s such an amazing artist, and having such an icon working with me shows how much of an amazing artist I am… I had to sneak that in.”

The two stars recently collaborated on the song “Gimme Dat,” which has been well-received by fans and further cemented their artistic chemistry.