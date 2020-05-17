Why Wike is doing everything to protect lives of Rivers people

DID Rivers State governor Nyesom Wike act out of order by demolishing hotels that were alleged to have violated a order issued by the state to protect the lives of residents of the state? In matters of governance, which should come first: Is it the interest of the few (since the hotels in question are said to be owned by individuals said to have link with the governor’s political party, Peoples Democratic Party) or the collective good and wellbeing of the majority by ensuring they are protected from the deadly COVID-19 pandemic? All these are the questions that many Nigerians have been asking since the hotel demolition incident in Rivers State occurred.

When penultimate week the Rivers State governor proclaimed the Order 006 as part of his government’s efforts to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state and declared that hotels and business premises that flouted the order would be demolished, people waved it away as one of the so many such government orders and regulations that were never enforced.

As for the people, they were more worried about personal survival and other aspects of the order which imposed total lockdown on the two local government areas that make up the Rivers State capital, the Port Harcourt City and Obio/Akpor local government areas. So when the axe of the government fell on two hotels, Prodest Hotel Alode Eleme and Etemete Hotel Onne, both in Eleme local government area, there was shock all around.

The demolition followed an announcement by the government the previous day that the two outfits were found to have contravened the Order 006 and would be demolished. The Youth Leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Princewill Osaroejij, was declared wanted over allegation that he orchestrated the violence against the state demolition task force leading to the death of one of its members.

Though the exercise since then has been drawing reactions with the human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, especially condemning him, many others have praised the governor for his courage and decision to place the lives of his people above all interests.

Wike while giving explaining for his actions said, he was not ready to trade the lives of Rivers people for financial considerations, insisting that the Executive Order 6, which banned the operation of hotels across the 23 Local Government Areas of the state, is meant to safeguard the lives of all Rivers people.

He said: “Government has no alternative but to apply the Executive order which I signed before the lockdown of Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt. I called all the Traditional Rulers and Council Chairmen and told them to ensure that no hotel operates in the state.

“We said no hotel should operate within this period. Unfortunately, the PDP Youth Leader in Eleme joined others to flout the Executive Order.

“Whether you are PDP or not, all we are saying is that nobody is above the law. If we can do this to a PDP person, then you know we are not discriminatory. Everyone must obey. Whether you are in PDP, SDP or no party, you must obey the law. If any other person does the same thing, the same rule will apply.

“We said if any hotel operates, government will bring down that hotel. We are doing what we have told people that we are going to do. We are not saying it will be forever. This is for now, so that we know where we are. To reduce the cases and check the spread.

“Nobody wants to obey any rules. We are saying just for now, keep off, let us see how we can keep our people safe”, the governor added.

According to Wike, his government decided to focus on hotels was due to the fact that one of the cases in the state spread the virus from a hotel.

“Look at the rate of infections,» he explained,»most of these people are found in hotels. Look at the man that died, he was at Mingi Hotel in Rumumasi. Due to that contact, we have had other seven cases.”

Partying with COVID-19 pandemic

Sunday Tribune learnt that a whistle blower allegedly had informed the state Convid19 committee that there was a large number of people in the hotel. That they partied all night and the hotel also was housing prostitutes.

According to other sources the committee went for confirmation but met resistance from the hotel owner. It was also alleged the that the PDP Youth leader of Eleme Local Government Area had led the resistance which allegedly led to the eventual death of one of the task force members.

But another source closed to hotel claimed that the hotel had closed to the public following the announcement of the Order 6 leaving only the manager of the hotel, Bariledum Job Azoroh and a few other persons present to secure the facility, saying that the confrontation between the task force officials and the Eleme PDP, Youth Leader was outside the hotel.

The PDP leader, however, in a statement denied any wrongdoing alleging that a serving commissioner was behind his travail. He claimed it was the unnamed commissioner that misinformed the governor against him. But it is yet to be unravelled why an attack was launched on the task force committee members which had gone on fact finding.

Even the Chairman of Nigeria Hotels Owners Association Rivers State Chapter, Mr. Eugene Nwaizu, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt expressed surprise that the hotels that were not even registered with the body disobeyed the Executive Order.

According to him, “Hotels and Guest Houses were well informed about the Executive Order. The governor is not out to witch-hunt anybody but to ensure that coronavirus does not spread in the state.”

One order many arrests

Sunday Tribune lreant that contrary to belief that Wike used Order 006 to witch hunt political opponents, many residents of Rivers have been arrested for flouting. making the revelation, the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Mr Paulinus Nsirim, said some arrests had been made for violating the executive order.

“As we speak, many offenders have been tried and convicted under the Executive Orders. This is not a lawless situation. Governor Wike is working hard to protect Rivers people within the ambit of the law,” Nsirim told journalists in Port Harcourt.

And in a seeming answer to Falana, who decried Wike’s action and described it as lawless, a former National President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Onueze Okocha SAN, popularly known as OCJ Okocha defended the governor’s Executive Orders stoutly, saying that in an emergency and in a bid to save the lives of the people, proactive measures must be deployed, saying that the demolition of the hotels was justified.

He said: “I believe strongly that the measures taken by the Rivers State government, particularly the governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike are well thought-out, well advised and I believe that they will to a large extent help us to avoid or at least minimise to the barest level the spread of this coronavirus that they now say causes the illness they called COVID 19.

“I commend the government, I commend the governor for these bold and very laudable steps.”

The former NBA president added, «And the Executive Orders put in place by the state governor are appropriate. Everybody accepts that they are calculated to secure our safety and to reduce to the barest minimum the spread of this coronavirus. So I don›t believe that anybody has quarrelled with any of these orders.”

“What I have heard are people flouting those orders and Nigerians sometimes do not understand some of these measures put in place, some of these regulations. These laws and orders are for their own good, and everybody should do each of their very best to comply with them.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

30 Staff Members Of An Organisation In Ibadan Test Positive For Coronavirus

No fewer than 30 members of staff of an organisation in Ibadan have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, confirmed this in a tweet on Saturday. He further disclosed that the state has recorded 31 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of… Read full story

Buhari Gets Madagascar Formula Against COVID-19

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday at the State House, Abuja, received Covid Organic, the Madagascan native formulation against the COVID-19 pandemic. Samples of the solution were delivered to him by President Umaro Sissoco Embalo of Guinea Bissau who brought them along as part of the traditional medicine… Read full story

Produce Chinese Doctors Within 48hrs, PDP Tells FG

Amidst denial over the whereabout of Chinese doctors who arrived Nigeria amidst public outcry, the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has given the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government a 48-hour ultimatum to declare the whereabouts of the Chinese medical team it brought… Read full story

FG Defies Canada, Insists Air Peace Must Evacuate 319 Stranded Nigerians

The Federal Government has defied the Canada High Commission in Nigeria by insisting that Nigerian carrier, Air Peace which it had earlier designated, must evacuate the over 319 Nigerians stranded from the… Read full story

US May Restore Funding To WHO ― Trump

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday his administration was considering numerous proposals about the World Health Organisation (WHO), including one in which Washington would pay about 10 per cent of its former level. In a posting on Twitter, Trump underscored that no final decision had been made and that… Read full story

PHOTOS: Thousands Protest Germany’s Coronavirus Policies

Thousands of people across Germany demonstrated against coronavirus-related restrictions on Saturday, in some cases with far more participants showing up than had been approved. In the southern city of Munich, far more people than the 1,000 participants approved by the city wanted to demonstrate… Read full story

COVID-19: States Adopt Austerity Measures To Tame Effects Of Pandemic

COVID-19’s attack on the Nigeria’s economy is multifaceted. China, the country from where the pandemic travelled to other parts of the globe, is the world’s largest crude oil importer. To contain the spread of the virus within its territory, China shut down its factories and restricted its nationals to their homes… Read full story

The Conversations On Agboola Gambari

IF credentials and academic certificates/laurels approximated excellence, by now, applauses to President Muhammadu Buhari for his choice of Ibrahim Agboola Gambari as the successor to the late Abba Kyari as his Chief of Staff should be reaching their crescendo. Rather, the high-caliber diplomat and academic… Read full story

We Are In Support Of Yoruba, Biafra Admission Into UNPO —Middle Belt President

The national president, Middle Belt Forum, Dr Bitrus Pogu, in this interview with ISAAC SHOBAYO, speaks on the admission of the Biafra and the Yoruba nations by the Unrepresented Nations and Peoples Organisation (UNPO) as its members and the controversies trailing the recognition, especially in the northern… Read full story

‘Why Doctrines Of Christian Denominations Differ’

Professor David Irefin, a professor at the Federal University, Lokoja, Kogi State, is also an archbishop of Brotherhood of Cross and Star. In this interview, he speaks about the difference between his church and other denominations. YEKINI JIMOH brings excerpts… Read full story

Can Gambari Change @75?

PROFESSOR Ibrahim Agboola Gambari is one of the most dangerous public servants Nigeria has seen on the local and international scenes for about four decades now. As he was officially announced as new Chief of Staff to the President on Wednesday, I called a global diplomat with great concern for Nigeria on Thursday… Read full story

What Marriage Has Done To My Life —Adekunle Gold

Popular alternative singer, Adekunle Gold may have travelled around the world, performed at some the biggest stages across Europe, including the 02 Arena, and emerged one of the most sought after Nigerian music stars. He may have had plenty of successes recorded in the last five years since he broke into the Nigerian… Read full story