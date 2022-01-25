Why wheat cultivated by Jigawa farmers is unique —Commissioner

COMMISSIONER for Agriculture in Jigawa State, Muhammad Alhassan, has listed reasons wheat cultivated by farmers in the state is different from the ones being grown across Nigeria.

Alhassan, while speaking with the Nigerian Tribune on the sidelines of the 30th meeting of the National Committee on naming, registration and release of crop varieties, livestock breeds/fishes, where 11 seed varieties out of 49 presented were considered for registration and release among which was Durum Wheat sponsored by the Jigawa State Government.

Alhassan noted that: “This is the first time Durum Wheat is named, registered and released to Nigerian farmers. And what makes it speacial is the fact that it is the first time such kind of wheat variety is released to Nigerian farmers and it has this particular one that the governor of Jigawa State, Mohammad Badaru Abubakar sponsored its release.

“It is very high yielding very low fartiliser required, it has very big grains, it is very attractive and even at the market the price of that particular wheat is different. So it gives the farmers high earnings.”

Also speaking on the wheat variety from Jigawa State, Special Assistant to the governor on wheat production, Yasa’a Wada Abubakar, said:”Today is actually historical, not just for the indigenes of Jigawa State but for Nigerians at large and it really a plus for my governor that he had to bring this Durum wheat seed variety all the way and it has been registered and released today. It will go down in history and his name will be written in Gold.”

He further noted that:”Prosterity will judge us that we follow up with the registration and release of this wheat and it is officially release as a variety to all Nigerian farmers. I want to use this medium to also thank the committee and all the professors here present that made this day possible. My regards also goes to Lake Chad Research Institute who underwent the whole processes of getting the variety registered and released.

“I must tell you that with our profound honour that in Jigawa State, we cultivate minimum of 40,000 metric tons yearly with contributions from NGOs, state cluster farming, Lake Chad Research Institute and this is actually a plus and I must tell you wholeheartedly that Jigawa State is the largest producer of wheat in Nigeria.”

Speaking on how the state government plans to give support to wheat farmers, Abubakar stated that:”The cluster farming I talked about is solely state government programme where youth are being empowered through giving them insecticide, fertiliser and also water pump for irrigation. So, they have the maximum support from the governor and it is actually something that brought our youth to have something to do.”