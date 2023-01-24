Why we’re not campaigning for presidential election ― Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike on Tuesday explained why his faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the State is not campaigning for the presidential election, saying that it was because there was yet to be any understanding brokered for such level of support to be given by the state.

He gave the explanation in Bonny Town during the Local Government Campaign Flag-off rally that was organised by the Rivers State PDP Campaign Council on Tuesday.

The governor told Bonny people to settle it in their mind that the PDP in Rivers State has taken the governorship, the senatorial, the House of Representatives and the House of Assembly.

He said; “That is the election we are doing here. These are the ones (candidates) who told me to come and campaign for them. No other person told me to campaign for him.

“I can’t force myself to campaign for you when you have not asked for it. These ones (candidates) have told me, so, I’ve come here to campaign. If somebody asks you to work for him, you’ll work for him. But if they don’t want you to work for them, will you force them?”

Wike pointed out that anybody who says Rivers State is inconsequential will suffer repercussions for ignoring the state and enjoined all residents in the state to rest assured that no intimidation and propaganda that can cause distraction from the political path that has been so chosen.

The governor went on; “Any person who says Rivers State is not important, we will pepper him. Anybody who says he doesn’t regard Rivers State, we will not regard such person.

“There’s nothing like propaganda, nothing like intimidation because nobody can intimidate us. We are very, very solid. We are very strong.

“Nobody can point at us to determine what will happen here. Nobody can do such. So, be bold to say, I’m from Rivers State, I live in Rivers and I am happy with Rivers. What is important is our state which we have collected,” he stated.

Wike stated that it was ludicrous for the All Progressives Congress (APC) to campaign in the state based on the fact that President Muhammadu Buhari, who is their leader, has already adjudged PDP in Rivers as the best in infrastructure delivery in the country.

He said because his administration believes in a practical demonstration of governance, 12 flyovers were executed within 4 years, in addition to other development projects that have been delivered.

“All these people who say they are campaigning, what are they campaigning for? President Muhammadu Buhari, the leader of APC said I am the best as far as development is concerned. What nature of campaign will they be doing again?”

In his address, the governorship candidate, Sir Siminialayi Fubara listed three areas in Bonny that his administration would pay attention to when elected eventually on March 11th, 2023.

They include security, construction of internal roads that will further address perennial flooding in the area and protection of the traditional institution.

Fubara said; “We have protected your traditional institution to show that we are people who understand, recognise and appreciate institutions.

“So, our campaign here today is very simple. We will ensure that we sustain the peace that is in Bonny. Everything that we need to do to make sure that you continue to enjoy this peace, we will do so that the IOCs operating here will continue to operate.”

He solicited votes and assured that his administration would consolidate what the Wike’s administration has achieved and continue to deliver services that will make living pleasurable in the State.

“PDP has performed in this State and PDP is asking you for your support to continue with the performance. We are not saying we want to perform. We are saying that we will be performing and continue to perform.