Why we’re investing massively in education — Zamfara govt

The Zamfara State Government has explained the rationale behind its massive investment in education, stating that the aim is to secure a better future for children in the state.

The current administration has reaffirmed its commitment to the welfare and education of children across Zamfara.

In a statement issued on Monday evening, the Information Officer of the Zamfara State Ministry of Women, Children, and Social Development, Suleiman Aliyu, said Governor Dauda Lawal gave the assurance during an address to mark the second anniversary of his administration and the celebration of this year’s Children’s Day. The event was held at the Zamfara State College of Science and Technology, Gusau (ZACAS).

The Governor, who was represented by the State Commissioner for Women, Children, and Social Development, Dr. Aisha M.Z. Anka, assured children that the present administration would continue to make significant investments in the education sector to guarantee a secure future for them.

Governor Lawal pledged that his administration would continue to fulfill its primary responsibility of promoting and protecting the rights of every citizen, including children.

He called on parents, guardians, teachers, and traditional rulers to intensify efforts in educating and protecting children in the state.

Speaking at the event, the Director of Child Affairs at the Ministry of Women, Children, and Social Development, Hajiya Farida Abdulrazak Tigana, reaffirmed her commitment to combating child labor, child abuse, and all forms of child maltreatment in the state.

In his remarks, the Zamfara State Commissioner for Education, Science, and Technology, Malam Wadatau Madawaki—represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Hajiya Maryam Shantali—commended Governor Dauda Lawal for fulfilling his campaign promises to the people of Zamfara.

“The present administration has declared a state of emergency on education, aimed at reforming the sector, building more schools, rehabilitating existing ones, and providing adequate educational facilities across the state,” he said.

