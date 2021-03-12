Why we’re installing CCTV cameras in the school premises, hostels ― FCE management

The Management of the Federal College of Education (Technical), Akoka has disclosed it is installing CCTV cameras in the school premises and hostels in order to curb incessant attacks at night on the students.

The Provost of the College, Dr. Wahab Azeez made this disclosure known to newsmen during a press briefing held at the school premises in Lagos.

Dr. Wahab noted the College processed and obtained TETFund sponsorship to install CCTV cameras on the perimeter fences of the College as well as approaches to buildings including male and female Hostels.

“The CCTV Project came about as a result of attacks of students in the night, especially female students.

“For the records, the College had experienced breaches of the female hostels by hoodlum at night on several occasions.

“With the recent security challenges, the College processed and obtained TETFund sponsorship to install CCTV cameras on the perimeter fences of the College as well as approaches to buildings including male and female Hostels.

“The installation of the CCTV system is just underway, yet to be completed and not yet active; therefore, no student privacy could have been breached by the system rather it was an installation done purely for security reasons.” He said.

The Provost noted that they are teachers of teachers and provide teaching and learning and module characters, adding that they would not allow any criminal and indecent behaviours among the management officers, academic and non-teaching staff and students.

Meanwhile, The President, Student Union Government of the School, Comrade Odekilekun Adedeji denied female students protesting against the installation of CCTV Cameras in Hostels on the 5th of March, 2021.

Odekilekun stated that the students basically protested against the ejection of some illegal female student occupants from the Independence Hall.

