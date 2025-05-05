Why we’re going cashless from July 1 — NIPOST

The Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) has explained that its decision to go fully cashless from July 1, 2025, is a key step in its mission to modernise operations, enhance service delivery, and align with global digital standards.

NIPOST, in a statement released on Monday by Franklin Alao, Director of Corporate Communications, announced that the shift is part of broader reforms themed “Change of Renewed Hope Berths at NIPOST Shores.”

These reforms, TRIBUNE ONLINE gathered, are designed to reposition the agency as a modern, innovative, and digitally-driven postal institution.

“A major highlight of the reform package is the transition to a fully cashless system. Beginning July 1, 2025, all Post Office counters nationwide will no longer accept cash payments for their services. Customers will be required to use approved electronic channels for all transactions,” the statement read.

The agency noted that the cashless policy is aimed at ensuring safer, faster, and more transparent service delivery while also reducing the risks associated with handling physical cash.

Describing the reforms as crucial to its transformation agenda, NIPOST said it is focused on building a culture of innovation, accountability, value creation, and service excellence.

It also promised Nigerians a revitalised postal service that embraces digital change and delivers superior customer experience.

The agency added that it would introduce a performance-based reward and recognition system to boost staff motivation and uphold professionalism.

At the same time, strict disciplinary measures will be enforced to strengthen institutional integrity.

NIPOST expressed appreciation to the Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, for his guidance and leadership.

It also commended the Chairman of the NIPOST Board, Barrister Isaac Kekemeke, for his strategic foresight, and the Postmaster General/Chief Executive Officer, Tola Odeyemi, for “championing institutional reforms, improving staff welfare, and driving capacity development.”

Through these sweeping changes, NIPOST said it is determined to become a dynamic, technology-driven force in Nigeria’s digital transformation journey, with a renewed mission of “Connecting Nigeria, Delivering Solutions, and Improving Lives.”

